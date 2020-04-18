Tamilrockers Leaked Golkeri Download Movie

Malhar Thakkar starring an urban Gujarati film, Golkeri landed on the 28th of February, 2020. Golkeri is a typical Gujarati movie that has the best of its industry’s actors. And hence it became an exciting movie since the release of the motion poster of Golkeri.

The concept behind making this movie was to show the factualness of consequences generated when a healthy relationship has problems. The movie is a remake of Murrabba, a 2017 Marathi film. Such a hyped movie made in a bound budget cannot get the practical response as the movie got leaked by Tamilrockers on the internet.

Unlike the Bollywood industry, the producers are so much concerned about the investments as these movies certainly lack public attention sometimes due to being behind from the competing Bollywood industry. So the loss which occurs comes to those producers who tried to cancel the opportunity cost for some another ‘safe’ movies and invested here becomes the sole reason for pleading to neither leak the movie nor view the leaked version of it.

Secondly, the urban Gujarati movie’s concept is comparatively new to others, which is also a risk to give efforts into it. But the growing industry is still not ready to face such challenges like the movie leaks just after its release.

Malhar Thakar as Sahil Mohanbhai Sutariya

Manasi Parekh Gohil as Harshita

Sachin Khedekar as Mohanbhai Sutariya

Vandana Pathak as Jyotsna Sutariya

Dharmesh Vyas

The movie was shot in different places in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. It took 24 days to shoot the film. Manasi Parakh Gohil, Sachin Khedekar as well as Vandana Pathak made a debut in the Gujarati Films. Viral Shah directs the movie. Manasi Parekh Gohil and Parthiv Gohil invested in the film and produced it.

Viral Shah and Amatya wrote the plot. Hrishikesh-Saurabh-Jasraj gave the music of Golkeri. There is a music video song by Mika Singh, which got hit as the public went crazy for the Punjabi voice for a Gujarati song. Salil Amrute gave the score in the music. Vikas Joshi did the cinematography, and the movie was edited by Parth-Gaurang. The production company was Soul Sutra for this movie. The distribution partners were Coconut Movies Release.

The plot focuses on the love story of a couple and the family essence given to direct the deviated path of the characters who loved each other. It focuses on the four main characters which strive to become consolidated happy family by adjusting the ups and downs of the hindrances coming in the way of the protagonists and their love.

It is all about a family of three people, Mother, Father, and their Son. The couple sees their son hanging out with a girl, the fourth protagonist. It initiates with the girl getting introduced to her in-laws and the chemistry between the families. The plot then rolls down with a twist that the newly introduced couple wants to end their two-year-old relationship overnight. The parents do the obvious try to intervene, but the hero misguides them into another prose of his mind, which creates confusion.

The story lands at a dire situation that the girl starts to leave the state and her incomplete love as well. At the last moment, a filmy touch is given in the story ads the hero realizes his mistake and goes to his love to stop her from leaving the state. As he reaches her apartment, an adorable love scene is portrayed where the hero apologies and convinces the girl to stay with him.

After a fifteen-minute argumentative discussion, the girl understands the situation and forgives the hero. Such a happy ending movie should be a must-watch movie on the list. The cute Gujarati accent will give a smile on the face of viewers.

These are the website which is called as torrent piracy websites which usually leak movies online on the day they are theatrically released. It is necessary to understand that these websites are illegal and posses’ enormous threats to the film industries as it is hard to believe that people will resist themselves to watch a movie online.

The website does not promote any piracy content being leaked as it is against the law. It is the responsibility of the law-abiding citizens not to get trapped in all such offers, which provide exposure to illegal activities of either surfacing leaked movies online or even watching those.