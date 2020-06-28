Goa Board SSC Results 2020 available on www.gbshse.gov.in:

The Goa Board is declared the result notification of Goa Board SSC Results in 2020 on the official site at www.gbshse.gov.in. So the students who appear in the Goa SSC Board examination they can check their result on the official site. The Goa SSC Board conducted the SSC examination in the month of March 2020, and the result declared in the month of May 2020. This 10th class SSC examination carried out by the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education.

The Goa Board is also known as Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE). This board primary purpose is imparting education that based in Goa. The GBSHSE provide the quality education and also increase academic, intellectual and physical skill among the students. There are the number of private and government schools affiliated under this Goa board. Every year this Goa board has been conducting the 10th and 12th class board examination for the students in the month of March and declared the result in the month of May.

Name of the Board : Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE)

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GHSHSE) has been declared the result notification at the official site at www.gbshse.gov.in. So the students who are looking for this board examination they can check their result. Students can follow the steps for check their Goa Board SSC Result 2020.

First students go on official site gbshse.gov.in. On the home page find the link and click on “Goa Board SSC Result 2020”. Now enter your roll number and name. Then the result will be displayed on your screen. Take a print out for the further use.

Official Site: www.gbshse.gov.in