Gloria Trevi launches ‘Too fragile’, a heartbreaking song that touches hearts in the middle of COVID-19

It is not the first time that Gloria Trevi and Erika Ender combine their talents to vibrate the audience with a musical creation. A few years ago, the Mexican and the Panamanian joined together with the also composer América Jiménez to explode the platforms with the mega-hit “Cinco Minutos”, then they repeated the formula on the theme “Wonder Woman”.

What Gloria never imagined is that, amid the confinement and social distancing to which the coronavirus has subjected us, she would receive a call from Erika Ender to offer her a song that could become the great success of this season and the anthem of many aching hearts and full of hope.

“Gloria made this song and I thought of you to sing it,” Erika told the interpreter by telephone of songs like “With her eyes closed”, “I feel so alone” and “The Recount of the damages”.

Today, after that conversation, the two collaborate again and bring to the platforms a heartbreaking single titled “Too Fragile”, whose lyrics are from the creator of “Despacito” and the voice of one of the best interpreters in Mexico, Gloria Trevi.

Gloria Trevi collaborates for the third time with the Panamanian Erika Ender. (Nevarez Com.)

Under the production of Ettore Grenci, “Too Fragile” was born in Los Angeles as an explosive and heartbreaking ballad, with a deep lyrics that invites reflection, understanding to see how vulnerable human beings are to adversity, since many of us we believe invincible by “firing the missiles” and in the end we are nothing more than “too fragile” people, who challenge the impossible and who today gains the invisible, because as the lyrics indicate “we are fragile, too fragile”.

That in essence is the explicit, metaphorical and literal message evoked by the lyrics of this song that is born in the midst of quarantine and whose deep meaning refers only to the confrontation and coexistence that humans have against the disease that is present today. in our lives: COVID-19.

In Erika Ender’s lyrics, the message is very clear, although it makes you think. But in the end it is easy for you to understand it thanks to the interpretation of this Mexican, because her style shows the audience a reality that, despite having it in front of us, we do not stop to try to understand it and we only focus on what superficial.

“We were building a world of walls” (the borders), lights that shine only a window and see where it led us (to the essence of everything, to the intimacy of ourselves and our home with loved ones). “Why break when we are glass, we think that by throwing the stone it will not bounce. Why lie to us when we are for real, life stopped us suddenly and took off our disguise ”, reads part of the letter in which it indicates that life stopped to show our true face before others, despite the fact that today we cannot show ourselves without masks.

“We used creativity and then I painted myself green and we used green backgrounds to be able to project projections and to be able to do many things with music, words and images” Gloria Trevi / Singer

Another message that this topic hides or evokes is that it says that we have “overcome the unlivable” (perhaps it refers to quarantine) and shows us the reality of the borders of the world that have been crossed by this invisible virus without anything stop, without the need for passports, creed, nationalities or races and leaving the streets deserted, but with the hope that one day they will be filled again with those people who can finally come out to give a hug that will bring them back to life and a kiss that can heal the people who lost their loved ones in this pandemic. That message arrives precisely when he sings “today the walls have fallen, the desert begins to become a beach, where do we go from here, so that this door leads to an exit, so that a hug brings us back to life, to cure all kisses the games ”.

Gloria Trevi (Nevarez Com.)

“Too fragile” is accompanied by a video clip that was produced and directed by Gloria and was made until the wee hours of the morning in her own home, using a huge green screen in the background (Green Screen) to be able to perform special effects on the computer, since social distancing does not allow as many options for making outdoor videos as those made before the pandemic.

“We used creativity and then I painted myself green and we used green backgrounds to be able to project projections and to be able to do many things with music, words and images,” explains Gloria through a video she shared with the Los Angeles Times in Spanish.

Gloria also says that this experience made her remember her beginnings when she made her costumes, makeup and hairstyles herself. “And before there were cell phones and if there had been, I would have done it in my videos too,” said the artist, who only had a very small group of people and her assistant to accomplish this visual work. “We were all makeup artists, illuminators, directors, photographers and we stayed until five in the morning,” he said sympathetically.

The song, which is now available on all digital music platforms, was recorded, according to Gloria, under strict sanitary regulations for a recording studio where the equipment and microphones were disinfected at all times. “And we had to enter without shoes. Well, in case, I always like to record barefoot, ”she said with a laugh.

With a message of strength and created during the quarantine, “Too Fragile” is a ballad created with the soul, like a window that allows us to make a catharsis of our emotions. It also talks about starting overcoming the unlivable and making this a better place where music will always be there to accompany us. “But this topic not only refers to the quarantine that we are living, but also to everything, from wars, violence, the apathy of human beings, natural disasters, how we have been consuming ourselves (how The planet and humanity itself has been consumed ”, added the Monterrey native.

At the beginning of the year, Gloria Trevi launched the theme of feminine empowerment titled “Grande”, together with one of the most iconic singers in Spain, Mónica Naranjo. The single carries a clear message to everyone around the world about the importance of getting up and raising your voice. Today that video has 30 million views on YouTube and more than 7 million views on Spotify.

However, due to the reality we live in and at the moment that “Too fragile” reaches the audience, the theme could surpass “Grande”, which will surely stay small in the face of this new proposal of the so-called “Goddess of the Night”.

Gloria Trevi is the Mexican artist with the most impact on concert ticket sales in the Latin industry. Her “Goddess of the Night” Tour has performed more than 70 shows between Mexico and the United States.

Named by Pollstar magazine as the highest-grossing Mexican artist, the “Goddess of the Night” Tour ranked tenth in Pollstar’s “Live75” ranking.