Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein Written Update – 14th August 2021

Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein is one of the popular television series on Star Plus Television Network. It is a Hindi tv drama series.

The series Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein includes romance and family drama. Leena Gangopadhyay developed the series Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein.

It was written by Rajesh Chawla. Vishal Vatwani, Renu Vatwani, and Laxmi Jaikumar did the screenplay of the series Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein.

Jaydeep Sen, Ranjeet Gupta, and Ashwini Saraswat directed the series Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein. The series Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein stars Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt, and Aishwarya Sharma. Let’s see the written update of Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein for 14th August 2021.

Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein – Written Update – 14th August 2021:

Virat tries to talk with Sai to be specific. Sai says that she discovered his Jiva, which means that Shiva’s Jiva is discovered, and maybe she goes to meet with Samrat dada.

Virat gets emotional after hearing this. Pakhi talks with Vaishali and tells her that Samrat will not come back, she has to suffer a lot in this life, and also, her life is now hell here; she is a loser.

Vaishali replies that her daughter is brave and courageous; she should not lose hope. Later, Pakhi says that she does not want any trouble and wants to move ahead in life.

Mansi comes there and tells that Pakhi is right. She is able to wait for her son, but she is not able to hold Pakhi as she wants her to be happy.

On the other side, Bhavani says that she does not want Pakhi to leave, but if Pakhi is happy with her decision, then she can leave but remember that she is her favorite bahu. If we get any other update about it, we will update it here.

