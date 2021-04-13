Ghoul Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot & the Latest Update

Ghoul Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and the Latest Update.

Ghoul is a horror miniseries. It is the second series after Sacred Games on the OTT platform Netflix. It is based on the Arab folklore monster Ghoul.

The story of the series Ghoul is completed in Ghoul Season 1. So, we expect a new start in the series Ghoul Season 2.

Ghoul Season 2 Release Date:

The series Ghoul has received a rating of 7.1 out of 10 on IMDb. In the series Ghoul Season 1, we have seen that a prisoner is sent to a military interrogation center that operates remotely.

The story of the series Ghoul unveils the most shameful secrets of that prisoner. There is no official update about Ghoul Season 2. It seems that Ghoul Season 2 will not arrive soon because the first season of the series Ghoul was released on 24th August 2018, but till now, no announcement has been made about Ghoul Season 2.

We hope the announcement of Ghoul Season 2 will be made soon. Let’s see the cast of the series Ghoul.

Ghoul Season 2 Cast:

Radhika Apte as Nida Rahim Manav Kaul as Colonel Sunil Dacunha S. M. Zaheer as Shahnawaz Rahim Mahesh Balraj as Ali Saeed Resh Lamba as Sinister Man Rohit Pathak as Captain Lamba Surender Thakur as Faulad Singh Ratnabali Bhattacharjee as Major Laxmi Das Mallhar Goenka as Subedar Babloo Robin Das as Maulvi

The filming of the series Ghoul was started in June 2016. Ghoul is a miniseries. That’s why it only includes three episodes titled Out of the Smokeless Fire, The Nightmares Will Begin, and Reveal Their Guilt – Eat Their Flesh. Each episode ranges around 45 minutes.

The series Ghoul is available to watch on Netflix, and if Ghoul Season 2 announces, it will also be released on Netflix. As we get any update about Ghoul Season 2, we will update it here.

Ghoul is a horror and thriller series. It was created, directed, and written by Patrick Graham. Naren Chandavarkar and Benedict Taylor composed the theme music of the series Ghoul.

The series Ghoul is available to watch in Hindi and English language. Jason Blum, Anurag Kashyap, Ryan Turek, Suraj Gohill, Vikramaditya Motwane, Kilian Kerwin, and Michael Hogan produced the series, Ghoul.

Jay Oza and Jay Patel completed the cinematography, and Nitin Baid edited the series, Ghoul. The series Ghoul was made under Blumhouse Television, Ivanhoe Pictures, and Phantom Films. Netflix distributed it.

Find the trailer of the series Ghoul below.

Check this website daily to read the latest update and news, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.