GATE Result 2020 check at gate.iisc.ernet.In – IIT GATE 2020 Score Card:

The Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore has been declared the result notification for GATE Score Card & IIT GATE Result 2020 on to the official site www.gate.iisc.ernet.in. There is also a GATE Score Card available. The Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore has been updating the result of the Graduate Aptitude Test 2020 on the 19th March 2020. So the students who have appeared in this examination they can check their result on to the official site. Students can also check their Score Card with Merit List on to the official site gate.iisc.ernet.in.

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering is usually known as GATE. This exam conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology. The GATE is the National Level examination to get admission to the top-ranking institution of Engineering. The IITs conduct the GATE examination every year. This year also conducts the GATE 2020 by the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore by including seven IITs and IIS. Candidates appeared in this examination for their zonal wise. There were a large number of candidates are given this examination. This year also a significant number of GATE students appeared in the GATE 2020.

GATE Result 2020:

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2020 result is declared in the official site gate.iisc.ernet.in. It published by the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore. So the students can check their exam result on to the official site. After completion of the written exam, students are warmly waiting for the exam result. So here one good news for that students the result is declared on to the official site.

IIT GATE 2020 Score Card With GATE Merit list:

The IITs conduct the GATE examination for the admission in the Post Graduate courses in the reputed and top-ranked institutions. If the candidates complete their B.Sc. / B.Tech and requires to join the M.Tech program in any IIT, they must clear that GATE examination. This year GATE is conducted on 30th January 2020 and 7th February 2020. Now students download their Score Card on to the official site gate.iisc.ernet.in.

To get more detail about the GATE 2020 exam result candidates shown at below.

Name of the Organization : Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore

How to Check GATE 2020 Exam Result?

Here the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore has been declared the result notification on the official site gate.iisc.ernet.in. The GATE students can check their GATE result on the official site. Students follow the steps to check the result at given below.

Students visit the official site gate.iisc.ernet.in. On the home page click on the result tab and click on “GATE Result 2020”. Now enter your email id and password and click on the submit button. Now your result will have appeared on your screen. Download your scorecard on your PC. Take a GATE Scorecard’s print out for further use.

GATE 2020

Official Site: www.gate.iisc.ernet.in