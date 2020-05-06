Former ‘Real Love Story’ cast member accused of school violence in recovery after attempting to take her own life

It has been reported that again on Could 4, a former cast member of MBC‘s superstar courting actuality program ‘Actual Love Story‘ tried to take her own life at roughly three PM KST, earlier than she was rescued and transported to the hospital for recovery.

Kim Yoo Jin PD beforehand appeared on MBC’s ‘Actual Love Story’ because the fiancée of superstar chef Lee Gained Il. After showing on ‘Actual Love Story’ to share their courting life with viewers, the couple garnered consideration for his or her candy relationship, Kim Yoo Jin PD’s magnificence and so on.

Nonetheless, final month on April 21, accusations of school bullying and violence have been raised towards Kim Yoo Jin PD by way of an online group. As soon as the accusations started spreading quickly, Kim Yoo Jin PD and chef Lee Gained Il each launched official apologies and left the cast of ‘Actual Love Story’. Regardless of their apologies, many continued to criticize Kim Yoo Jin PD as varied violent rumors unfold throughout online communities. Some closely criticized Kim Yoo Jin PD’s apology, which acknowledged, “Regardless of the reality, I apologize for inflicting considerations.”

As of Could 5, Kim Yoo Jin PD is in recovery at a hospital in Seoul. Her household has additionally issued a warning of strict authorized actions towards the persistent unfold of varied rumors surrounding Kim Yoo Jin PD, claiming that every one of the rumors are false.