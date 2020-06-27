Foldable iPhone to launch next year: report

The foldable iPhone with functions similar to the Samsung Galaxy Fold and the Huawei Mate X could be nearby.

The long-awaited folding cell phone could arrive in 2021, as reported by Gizmochina on June 22. The company is expected to work with regular suppliers for its Asian components, such as Hon Hai, Daliguang, Kecheng, in the early stages of development, although Hon Hai would be responsible for assembling the phone. The source source says that this iPhone will not have a notch on the screen, so Apple could put a fingerprint reader on it on the side button instead of using Face ID.

Previous reports pointed out that the foldable iPhone would arrive sometime in 2020, coinciding with the change in the iPhone’s cycle, but the ongoing pandemic, which has caused delays to the company in its production chain, it could also have caused the arrival of the cell phone to be delayed.

At the moment, the information we know about this device is very abstract and based on leaked patents and computer images. Most reports They show a folding iPhone with a design very similar to what the Galaxy Fold or Mate X offers, even the Xiaomi folding cell phone, with a body of about 5 inches that can be opened to have a screen of around 7 inches.