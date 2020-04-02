Focus Features Launches ‘Movie Mondays’ With Livestreams Of ‘Gosford Park’, ‘Moonrise Kingdom’, ‘Mallrats’ And ‘My Summer Of Love’

Focus Features is bringing a group of its classics to your house. Beginning April 6, the studio will swap their present “Focus Fridays” livestream program to “Focus Film Mondays”.

All through April, Focus Features will livestream a movie totally free completely on their Fb web page each Monday beginning with Academy Award-winning Gosford Park on April 6. Every livestream will give individuals the chance to take pleasure in these classics from the consolation of their very own residence and embrace a hyperlink to donate to the Leisure Business Basis’s COVID 19 Response Fund.

This system initially launched in 2017 to have a good time the 15th anniversary of Focus Features by livestreaming traditional movies through the summer season. Previous titles have included The Youngsters Are All Proper, Pleasure & Prejudice, The Fixed Gardner and Everlasting Sunshine of the Spotless Thoughts. Movies featured through the newly launched “Focus Film Mondays” will embrace Q&As or a watch occasion with the filmmakers. Questions for the filmmakers will likely be taken beforehand and answered through the livestream. Learn the total schedule under.

Gosford Park, April 6, 5pm PST/8pm EST – Questions will likely be collected April 2 for Julian Fellowes

Moonrise Kingdom, April 13 at 5pm PST/8pm EST -Questions will likely be collected April 7 for Wes Anderson

Mallrats, April 20 at 5pm PST/8pm EST – The screening will embrace a Watch Occasion with Kevin Smith

My Summer of Love, April 27 at 5pm PST/8pm EST