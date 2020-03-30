Film Bridge International Launches Horror Label After Dark, Boards Four Pics From Dallas Sonnier’s Cinestate

EXCLUSIVE: Ellen Wander’s LA-based gross sales agency Film Bridge International is launching a horror label known as Film Bridge After Darkish, i.e. F-BAD.

Film Bridge has picked up a slate of films from Dallas Sonnier’s (Bone Tomahawk) Cinestate, proprietor of the Fangoria and Rebeller labels. Among the many titles which shall be bought internationally are Fort Freak and Porno.

The previous, a re-imagining of Stuart Gordon’s 1995 movie a few horrific creature lurking inside the shadows of a fortress, is directed by Tate Steinsiek and written by Kathy Charles. The movie is ready to be launched in North America by RLJE and Fangoria in summer time 2020.

Horror-comedy Porno is a few group of seemingly healthful film theatre staff in a small Christian city who uncover a mysterious outdated movie that unleashes a intercourse demon which tempts and terrorizes them. Keola Racela directs from a script by Matt Black and Laurence Vannicelli. Shudder and Fangoria picked the movie up after SXSW 2019 and plan to launch in coming months.

F-BAD has additionally acquired Cinestate motion pictures Satanic Panic with Rebecca Romijn and TIFF Midnight Insanity film The Standoff At Sparrow Creek with James Badge Dale.

The label shall be run by Jordan Dykstra as Managing Director. Dykstra has just lately served as Gross sales Supervisor at Film Bridge.

Film Bridge just lately accomplished manufacturing on horror Trick (pictured) by Patrick Lussier (My Bloody Valentine), starring Omar Epps. Lussier made the movie as an homage to his mentor, Wes Craven, with whom he collaborated as an editor on the Scream franchise. In Trick, an elusive serial killer returns to a small city every Halloween focusing on highschool college students as his victims. RLKE launched stateside.

“We’re thrilled to be establishing a partnership with Dallas Sonnier’s Cinestate. We hope to construct a long-term relationship with Dallas beneath our new banner, Film Bridge After Darkish”, stated Dykstra. “We love the style. Cinestate produces uncompromised and unrelenting style titles. As we construct the division we’re additionally actively searching for new relationships with different gifted filmmakers. We’re in search of tasks in all phases.”

Most just lately, Film Bridge International has represented and/or produced Buffaloed starring Zoey Deutch, Judy Greer, and Jai Courtney, Spinning Man starring Pierce Brosnan and Man Pearce and Misconduct with Al Pacino, Anthony Hopkins, and Josh Duhamel.