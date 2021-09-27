FBI Season 4 Episode 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – All We Know So Far

FBI is an American crime and drama tv series. It is a police procedural tv series. It includes action, crime, and drama.

The series FBI has received a great response from the audience. It has received 6.8 out of 10 on IMDb. Let’s get all the details about the fourth season of the series FBI.

FBI Season 4:

The series FBI shows procedural drama about the inner workings of the New York office of the FBI. It bringing to bear all the intellect, skills, and mind-blowing technology of the Bureau in order to keep New York as well as the country safe.

The series FBI stars Zeeko Zaki, Missy Peregrym, and Jeremy Sisto. It was created by Craig Turk and Dick Wolf.

The series FBI was executively produced by Dick Wolf, Peter Jankowski, Greg Plageman, Rick Eid, Arthur W. Forney, Craig Turk, Terry Miller, and Norberto Barba.

Amanda Slater, Aaron Fullerton, Brian Anthony, and Mo Masi produced the series FBI. The running time of each episode of the series FBI ranges around 44 minutes.

The series FBI was made under Wolf Films, CBS Studios, Wolf Entertainment, and Universal Television. NBCUniversal Television Distribution and ViacomCBS Global Distribution distributed the series FBI.

The series FBI Season 4 is airing on CBS. The series FBI was renewed for the fourth season in March 2021 by CBS.

If we get any other update about the fourth season of the series FBI, we will add it here. So, make sure you check out this website regularly. Let’s see the cast of the fourth season of the series FBI.

FBI Season 4 Cast:

Find the cast of the series FBI Season 4 below.

Missy Peregrym as Maggie Bell Zeeko Zaki as Omar Adom – O. A. – Zidan Jeremy Sisto as Jubal Valentine Connie Nielsen as Special Agent in Charge Ellen Solberg Alana de la Garza as Special Agent in Charge – SAC – Isobel Castille John Boyd as Stuart Scola Katherine Renee Turner as Tiffany Wallace Derek Hedlund as Special Agent JT James Chen as Ian Lim Thomas Phillip O’Neil as Dr. Neil Mosbach Rodney Richardson as Ray Stapleton Nina Lisandrello as Eve Nettles Taylor Anthony Miller as Kelly Moran Roshawn Franklin as Trevor Hobbs Vedette Lim as Elise Taylor Catherine Haena Kim as Emily Ryder Josh Segarra as Nestor Vertiz

FBI Season 4 Episode 1 Review:

In the first episode of the series FBI Season 4, we have seen that a young woman gets killed on her way home from a lavish yacht party as well as a suspect gets identified as a veteran who had been on a few Army operations with Crosby.

Justice has no borders when these three teams are on the job. 🖤 this tweet for a reminder to watch the second and third episode of #FBICBS, #FBIInternational, and #FBIMostWanted, Tuesdays starting at 8/7c on CBS. pic.twitter.com/8VWk5IJCXg — FBI (@FBICBS) September 24, 2021

The first episode of the series FBI Season 4 starts a crossover event, and it continues on the premiere of the third season of the series FBI – FBI: Most Wanted as well as concludes on the pilot episode of FBI: International.

Let’s see the release date of the second episode of the series FBI.

FBI Season 4 Episode 2 Release Date:

The series FBI Season 4 Episode 2 titled Hacktivist will be released on 28th September 2021. It was written by Claire Demorest and directed by Jean de Segonzac.

The first episode, titled All That Glitters, will be released on 21st September 2021. The series FBI Season 4 is currently airing on CBS.

The third episode, titled Trauma, will be released on 5th October 2021. If we get any other update about the release date of the fourth season of the series FBI, we will add it here.

Let’s talk about the trailer of the fourth season of the series FBI.

FBI Season 4 Trailer:

Find the trailer of the series FBI Season 4 below.

Visit this website regularly to get the latest updates and news, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.