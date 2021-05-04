All American Season 4 Release Date, Cast, Plot – Everything We Know So Far

All American is a sports drama television series. The fourth season of the series All American was recently renewed by the CW in February 2021.

The series All American is inspired by the life of a football player named Spencer Paysinger. He is a former American football player.

The lead role in the series All American was played by Daniel Ezra. Let’s get the complete details about the series All American Season 4.

All American Season 4 Everything We Know So Far

April Blair created the series All American. Blake Neely was the composer in the series All American. April Blair, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Rob Hardy, Nkechi Okoro Carroll, and John A. Norris were the executive producers of the series All American.

Robbie Rogers, Robert D. Doty, Jon Wallace, Carl Ogawa, and Jennifer Lence produced the series All American.

Ramsey Nickell, Nikhil Paniz, Carlos Arguello, and Eriberto Cordero did the cinematography of the series All American. It was edited by Avi Youabian, Felicia M. Livingston, Finnian Murray, and Jessie Murray.

The series All American was made under Berlanti Productions, April Blair’s Company, CBS Studios, and Warner Bros. Television. CBS Media Ventures and Warner Bros. Television Distribution distributed the series All American.

Let’s talk about the expected cast of the fourth season of the series All American.

All American Season 4 Cast:

Daniel Ezra as Spencer James Bre-Z as Tamia “Coop” Cooper Greta Onieogou as Layla Keating Samantha Logan as Olivia Baker Michael Evans Behling as Jordan Baker Cody Christian as Asher Adams Karimah Westbrook as Grace James Monet Mazur as Laura Fine – Baker Taye Diggs as Billy Baker Jalyn Hall as Dillon James Chelsea Tavares as Patience

All American Season 4 Release Date:

We expect that All American Season 4 will be released somewhere in 2022. All American Season 1 was released on 10th October 2018. The second season of All American was released on 7th October 2019.

The third season of the series All American was released on 18th January 2021. Let’s see the trailer of the fourth season of the series All American.

All American Season 4 Trailer:

The trailer of the fourth season of the series All American is not released yet. Find the trailer of All American Season 3 below. It was released on 14th December 2020.

