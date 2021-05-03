Lovely Massage Parlour Ullu Web Series – Part 2 Watch Online

Lovely Massage Parlour is a Hindi web series. There are three main characters in the web series Lovely Massage Parlour, it includes Anupama Prakash, Simran Khan, and Nidhi Mahawan.

Read the complete article to get all the details about Lovely Massage Parlour Part 2. It is the most awaited web series of Ullu.

Lovely Massage Parlour Part 2:

Lovely Massage Parlour Part 1 is available to watch on Ullu. You can watch Lovely Massage Parlour Season 1 on Ullu if you have a subscription for that.

In the first part of the web series Lovely Massage Parlour, we have seen that Rakhi – Anupama Prakash joins the massage parlour in order to save her mother.

It is a fantastic web series that includes drama and romance. The story of Lovely Massage Parlour Part 1 will be continued in the upcoming Lovely Massage Parlour Part 2.

More secret will be revealed in Lovely Massage Parlour Part 2. In the second part of Lovely Massage Parlour, we will see that Rakhi gets caught by her family.

Also, in the massage parlour, there is a police raid. In between that, Lovely – Akansha Saini gets shocked. She saw that Juhi – Nidhi Mahawan and Kimp – Simran Khan are with their customers, and they were trying to satisfy them. Lovely did not know anything about it.

In Lovely Massage Parlour Part 2, we will see the reaction of Rakhi’s family after this all. The series Lovely Massage Parlour Part 1 is available to watch on the OTT platform Ullu.

The web series Lovely Massage Parlour has received good reviews from critics. Maybe the third season of the web series Lovely Massage Parlour will soon arrive.

Lovely Massage Parlour Part 1 is also available to watch on various illegal piracy websites such as Tamilrockers, Moviesda, Movierulz, Filmywap, Filmyzilla, Kuttymovies, Khatrimaza, etc.

Let’s see the cast of Lovely Massage Parlour Part 2.

Lovely Massage Parlour Part 2 Cast:

Anupama Prakash as Rakhi Nidhi Makwana as Juhi Simran Khan as Kimpi Cindrella as Neelam – Mother Jatin Bhatia as Gourav Aakansha Saini as Lovely Mohit Nain as Vinay Vishal Chouhan as Rohit

Lovely Massage Parlour Part 2 Release Date:

The web series Lovely Massage Parlour Part 2 will be released on 4th May 2021. It will be released on the OTT platform Ullu.

Let’s watch the official trailer of Lovely Massage Parlour Part 2.

Lovely Massage Parlour Part 2 Trailer:

Visit this website daily to read the latest updates and news, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.