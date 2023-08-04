XO, Kitty Season 2 Release Date, Storyline, Cast Member, and Everything You Need To Know

XO, Kitty is one of the known American Romantic Comedy drama series that Jenny Han created. Also, XO, Kitty Series season 1 was released on 18th May 2023; and in June 2023, the makers also announced that the series season 2 will also happen, and at the present moment, it is under process.

So, they have yet to share the final release date for the XO, Kitty season 2, but the potential one will be by the end of 2024 or early 2025.

And in this article, we are also providing you with all the latest updates about the XO Kitty Season 2, like its IMDb rating, release date, storyline, cast members, and more.

Now, let’s start the discussion of our article by knowing the exact release date for the XO Kitty Season 2.

XO, Kitty Season 2 Release Date:

XO, Kitty Series is one of the American Romantic comedy-drama series created by Jenny Han. And, just like To All the Boys film, its spin-off series XO, Kitty is also getting a much positive response from the side of their fans; the very first season was released on 18th May 2023, and on June 2023, the creators also announced another happy renewed news for the XO, Kitty Season 2.

HAPPY XO KITTY DAY 😍🩷🫰🏻 XO KITTY Season 1 is now available on netflix!#XOKitty #엑스오키티 pic.twitter.com/5q5YtbSdJg — XO, Kitty 엑스오, 키티 (@xokittymoments) May 18, 2023

So, at the present moment, the production work of the XO, Kitty Season 2 was just started; and so we have to wait for a more extended period to know the exact release date for the XO, Kitty Season 2, but the potential one is might be by the end of 2024; or by early 2025.

XO, Kitty Series Storyline Overview:

We all know that we need to know the plot of the previous series to get a clear idea about its upcoming season. And thus, here first, we will discuss a quick snapshot of XO, Kitty Season 1, and then we will move forward with the second one.

So, the XO, Kitty Season 1 mainly talks about Kitty Song Covey and her long journey to find the true love of her life. Kitty believes she is a very knowledgeable girl, as she has exact knowledge about love and many more things.

So she decided to search for true love, and with that aim, she almost covered the entire area of South Korea just to find her long-distance boyfriend, Dae, whom she loved madly.

But she didn’t get any exact information about him, and then she found that every relationship is even more complex when one-sided. You love the person and see him everywhere, still waiting for an exact location.

XO, Kitty Season 2 Expected Storyline:

As previously discussed, XO, Kitty Season 2 is still under process, and the makers still need time to complete the production work.

And, so for that, there is no use in sharing any predicted plot of the XO, Kitty Season 2, because there are high possibilities that the makers may add some new and more exciting things than that of its season 1.

XO, Kitty Season 2 Cast Member:

The fans expected to watch the same faces again in the XO Kitty upcoming season. But, due to ongoing production work for season 2, the makers have not shared any final news.

Thus, the following is the list of cast members who have already played an excellent role in Season 1, and now, there might also be a chance that they will again play a vital role in the XO Kitty Season 2.

Anna Cathcart as Katherine “Kitty” Song Covey

Anthony Keyvan as Quincy “Q” Shabazian

Peter Thurnwald as Professor Alex Finnerty

Choi Min-young as Dae-Heon Kim

Sang Heon Lee as Min-ho

Gia Kim as Yuri Han

Lee Sung-wook as Mr. Kim

Regan Aliyah as Juliana

Michael K. Lee as Professor Daniel Lee

Lee Hyung-Chul as Mr. Han

Yunjin Kim as Director Ji-na Lim

Ok Taec-yeon as Ocean Park

Jocelyn Shelfo as Madison Miller

Ryu Han-bi as Eunice

Théo Augier Bonaventure as Florian

Sunny Oh as Mi-hee

Sarayu Blue as Trina

Han Chae-young as Dami, Min Ho’s mother

John Corbett as Dan Covey

Chaerin from Cherry Bullet as Lulu

Yet wait, guys, the above-mentioned is not a final list of episodes, and thus we all have to wait for the final announcement from the side makers.

XO, Kitty Season 2 List of Episodes:

We already knew that XO, Kitty Series was a recently released series that also earned a lot of love and fame from their fans just after its season 1. Now, if we talk about the episode list that the XO, Kitty Season 2 contains, we have different news, but it will also be a ten-season season, just like Season 1.

It is just a prediction, and the confirmed news will only be revealed after the makers disclose any information about it.

XO, Kitty is now on Netflix! https://t.co/DnDYMot22K — Netflix (@netflix) May 18, 2023

Until then, guys, here we have presented the entire episode list of XO, Kitty Season 1, hoping that you will get at least all the essential information about all the individual episodes just by reading the title.

Episode 01: “XO”

Episode 02: “WTF”

Episode 03: “KISS”

Episode 04: “TGIF”

Episode 05: “TBH”

Episode 06: “BYOB”

Episode 07: “TIL”

Episode 08: “LFG”

Episode 09: “SNAFU”

Episode 10: “OTP”

XO, Kitty Season 2 Production Team:

XO, Kitty is one of the Romantic comedy-drama series created by Jenny Han. The series is getting the same popularity as its original one, just because of the plot and performance of the entire team member. So, XO, Kitty has a super talented team of executive producers like Matt Kaplan, Jenny Han, and Sascha Rothchild.

In addition, the series is also associated with two production companies, ACE Entertainment and Awesomeness. Now, if we talk about the original streaming platform, the series has Netflix as its original streaming platform.

Apart from all this, here we will also have many other people too, who are working together to make the series successful, like the editors, music composers, and more.

Where to Watch XO, Kitty Season 2?

As mentioned above, the XO Kitty series has Netflix as its original streaming platform. So the audience will now get every update related to the XO, Kitty Season 2 from it.

Not only this, but many people have yet to watch season 1 of the XO Kitty series. So, they can also watch the entire season 1 of the XO Kitty from the Netflix official streaming platform.

XO, Kitty Season 2 Trailer:

The XO Kitty series season 2 is being processed, so we all must wait a few more months to watch the teaser or trailer video.

But till that time, you can watch the trailer glimpse of XO, Kitty Season 1, as mentioned above.

Final Words:

XO, Kitty Series is one of the American Romantic comedy-drama series created by Jenny Han. The series’ very first season was released on 18th May 2022; after that, the makers also announced happy news for all of their fans related to season 2, which is also under production and will be released soon.

Thus, the entire article concerns the XO Kitty Season 2, including the release date, trailer, cast members, and more. And we hope all the readers get all the relevant information about the XO, Kitty Season 2 after carefully reading the entire article.