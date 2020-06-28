Father’s Day Gifts: Options Under $ 30

This year, Father’s Day falls on June 21. That means you have almost a month to decide what to buy from your dear old man. And if you’re short on cash in these uncertain and unemployed times, don’t worry – there are plenty of cool gifts priced at $ 30 or less. We’ve rounded up a few in the list below, and we’ll add more as we find them, so check this page often.

Take into account that, at the moment, shipping times are slower than usual, so no matter what you are planning to buy, we recommend doing it as far in advance as possible.

By the way, we love collaborative initiatives, so if you have any other ideas for an affordable dad gift that isn’t listed, let us know in the comments!

Atlas Coffee Club Atlas Coffee Club offers single origin coffees from all over the world: Brazil, Costa Rica, Myanmar, Vietnam and other countries. The company pays “well above market” prices for small batches of coffee, with the idea of ​​”ensuring ethically sustainable agricultural practices.” Thanks to this offer, you can give Dad his first 12-ounce bag for free (you only pay for shipping) with any subscription. Just use the promo code 1stFreeFathersDay at the end of the purchase.

BruMate Does your dad like cold beer? The BruMate cooler ensures to keep cans up to 20 times cooler than with a neoprene sleeve. It works with 12 and 16 ounce cans, and you can also use it as a glass of insulated beer. The BruMate comes in a wide variety of colors, but pay close attention to the availability of each. Various colors can be shipped within a week. READ Bearish TD9 Sell Signal Hints at Correction After 40% Bitcoin Price Rally

Chatbooks Do you have time to gather some of your favorite family photos? Chatbooks will make them into scrapbooks, including a special cover for Father’s Day. Prices start at just $ 10 for a 30-page 6×6-inch book. And for a little more money, you can get larger versions with more pages.

CNET Pop is your source of information with the best of cinema and TV series.

Clckr Clckr attaches to the back of the phone to provide a secure grip and to serve as a stand that allows vertical (as used for Zoom) and horizontal (as for watching Netflix shows) viewing. And even when folded, it allows wireless phone charging, which we found surprising and impressive. The $ 15 universal version works with almost any phone, but Clckr also makes cases ($ 30-35) that have the built-in stand.

Colonel Popper This amazing kitchen tool allows you to always make a perfect bowl of popcorn. Also, it is healthier and cheaper than buying microwave popcorn, because all you have to do is add a few grains of corn and add a little oil (optional). Another great added benefit: Folds flat, for easy storage when your dad is not using it.

Hunt A Killer For dads who love solving crimes, puzzles, mysteries, or all of the above, we recommend Hunt A Killer. Every month, your dad will receive a box containing evidence, clues, and more, with the goal of eliminating crime suspects and finally identifying the murderer. You can give him just the first box or a six-month “season ticket” (which is basically the whole mystery story, from start to finish). No matter which option you choose, you can use the promo code CNETHAK25 to get a 25% discount on the first box. READ BTS's Jimin named male celebrity 'most likely to smell like flowers even after 3 days without showering'

Life is Good We love the Life is Good brand. We love their shirts, their sense of humor and their messages. (And today, more than ever, we need a reminder that life can be good, right?). You’ll find almost two dozen models of daddy’s t-shirts, all priced at $ 28, but for a limited time you can use the promo code CNETDAD to get a 15% discount on your order.

Rocketbook Does your dad like to take notes? Do sketches of your ideas? Draw doodles? Then you can give him the last notebook he will need. The Rocketbook is a smart, reusable spiral notebook that can be cleaned with a damp cloth. But it also combines with the Rocketbook app to save all dad’s notes in the cloud. It is available in different sizes. Currently, the Core Executive version with points grid is priced at US $ 32, but if you use the promotional code 5RBCNET, you will get a discount of US $ 5.