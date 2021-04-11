Family Man Season 2 Vs Special Ops 1.5 Release Date, Cast, Plot & All We Know So Far

Family Man Season 2 Vs Special Ops 1.5 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and All We Know So Far.

The announcement of the second season of the series Special Ops was made in April 2020. It is a Hotstar special series. Special Ops Season 1 was released on 17th March 2020.

Special Ops Season 1 is available to watch on Disney Plus Hotstar. Special Ops is an action espionage thriller series. In the series Special Ops, Himmat Singh wants to find the mastermind behind all the terrorist attacks because he thinks that there is a single person behind all these attacks.

Family Man Season 2 Vs Special Ops 1.5

That’s why he sends five agents of the task force in various countries to find the mastermind. The story of the series Special Ops is inspired by the several recent missions accomplished by India.

Special Ops 1.5 is confirmed by the makers of the series and Hotstar. It seems that Special Ops 1.5 will be bigger and breathtaking compared to season 1.

The shooting of the series Special Ops 1.5 is about to complete, and the series Special Ops will soon arrive on Disney Plus Hotstar.

The series Special Ops has received the Filmfare OTT award. Special Ops Season 1 includes eight episodes, and Special Ops 1.5 will also include eight episodes.

Each episode will include a unique title. Episodes of Special Ops Season 1 were titled Kaagaz Ke Phool, Guide, Mughal E Azam, Hum Kisi Se Kam Nahi, Chaudvin Ka Chand, Qurbani, Shatranj Ke Khiladi, and Sholay.

If we talk about the cast of Special Ops 1.5, we expect to see some new faces in season 2, and also some of the cast members of the previous season will come back in Special Ops 1.5. Well, there is no official confirmation or announcement about the cast of Special Ops 1.5.

The list of the cast of the series Special Ops is below.

Kay Kay Menon as Himmat Singh Karan Tacker as Farooq Ali – Rashid Malik Vinay Pathak as Abbas Sheikh Vipul Gupta as Bala Muzamil Ibrahim as Avinash Meher Vij as Ruhani Sayed Aftab Shivdasani Gautami Kapoor as Saroj Singh Sana Khan as Sonya Saiyami Kher as Juhi Kashyap Mir Sarwar as Hamid K. C. Shankar as Wasim Karachiwala

Neeraj Pandey created the series Special Ops. The series was written by Neeraj Pandey, Benazir Ali Fida, and Deepak Kingrani.

Neeraj Pandey and Shivam Nair directed it. Shital Bhatia produced it. The first season of the series Special Ops was shot in India, Turkey, Jordan, and Azerbaijan. Praveen Kathikuloth edited the series Special Ops.

The series Special Ops was completed under Friday Storytellers, and Disney Plus Hotstar distributed it. Find the trailer of the series Special Ops below.

