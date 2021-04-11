The Family Man 2 release date confirmed

Man 2 Release Date Confirmed: OTT platform Amazon Prime Video’s spy thriller web series ‘The Family Man’ was released in 2019, in which Manoj Bajpayee’s Indian spy Had played the character of Every character in this series was given immense love by the audience and it proved to be a super hit.

The Family Man is a popular show cum web series on Amazon Prime Video. Season 1 of The Family Man was released in September 2019 and it received a huge response from the audience. The first season was a superhit on the OTT platform and therefore the fans have been waiting for The Family Man season 2 since season 1 ended.

The Family Man Season 2 Release date

The Family Man Season 2 Not Canceled: Manoj Bajpayee

The Family Man is a web series based on a person named Shrikant Tiwari (played by Manoj Bajpayee). When The Family Man Season 2 did not release on 12th February 2021, the rumors came out as season 2 has been canceled by the makers.

In order to know the facts about The Family Man Season 2, we have talked to the main lead star of the show i.e. Manoj Bajpayee. In a recent talk, the most versatile actor, Manoj Bajpayee said that The Family Man Season 2 release date is delayed but it is not canceled.

The Family Man Season 2 Release Date, Plot, and Cast

The Family Man Season 2 New Release Date

We know that you guys get happy to know that your favorite show The Family Man season 2 is not canceled. But the next question in your mind is if The Family Man Season 2 is not canceled then what is the new release date? We will tell you everything about that.

Ever since the release of ‘The Family Man’, the audience is waiting for its second season. The shooting of ‘The Family Man 2’ is over and the makers are busy editing it these days.

A few days ago, there were reports that Manoj Bajpayee starrer ‘The Family Man 2’ will be stepping into the audience in the summer of 2021. If the latest reports are to be believed, the makers have decided to release this web series in the month of May.

According to a news report on the entertainment website Filmbeat, ‘The Family Man 2’ will step on Amazon Prime Video in the month of May. The directors of the series Raj and DK are eagerly waiting to present their web series to the audience.