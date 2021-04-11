Rasbhari Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot & the Latest Update

It is a psychological adult comedy web series that was released on Amazon Prime Video on 25th June 2020.

The second season of the series Rasbhari has not announced yet. If it announces, we can expect it in early 2022.

The series Rasbhari received an average response from the audience. Nikhil Bhat created this web series Rasbhari and Shantanu Shrivastav wrote it.

Nand Kishor Tyagi pursues Shanu, the English Teacher. Shanu was a new in Meerut. They are in a relationship. Nand tries to save Shanu from a hunt by women. It was initiated by Nand’s mother, Pushpa.

The story will continue in Rasbhari Season 2 if it happens. On IMDb, the series Rasbhari has received 2.8 out 10. Each episode of the series Rasbhari ranges around 30 minutes.

We expect that Rasbhari Season 2 will include eight episodes as Season 1. Let’s discuss the cast of the series Rasbhari.

Swara Bhaskar as Shanu Madam – Rasbhari Ayashmaan Saxena as Nand Kishore Tyagi Rashmi Agdekar as Priyanka Praduman Singh as Naveen Neelu Kohli as Pushpa Akshay Suri as Vipul Chittaranjan Tripathi as Tyagi Akshay Batchu as Bhalla Aruna Sonu as Snehalata Manju Sharma as Manju Sunakshi Grover as Rupali Alka Chatwal as Sushma Renu Behra as Prem Karan Chabbhar as Shanu’s Father Kanak Sharma as Pooja Vijaylaxmi as Veera

Some of the above-listed cast members of the series Rasbhari will return in season 2.

The series Rasbhari was produced by Dheeman Agarwal, Parth Ahuja, Vighnesh Menon, Angad Dev Singh, Shantanu Tungare, Ashok A. Cherian, Mansi Darbar, Prasoon Garg, Baladutt Papne, Siddharth Parmar, Tanveer Bookwala, Sameer Nair, and Deepak Segal.

Pranaay gave the music in the series. Piyush Puty completed the cinematography of the series Rasbhari. Shadab Khan and Ajay Sharma edited the series Rasbhari.

Find the trailer of the series Rasbhari below. The trailer of the second season of the series Rasbhari is not released yet. The series Rasbhari is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video in Hindi and the English language.

