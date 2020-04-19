Four More Shots Please Season 2 Download Brings Up A Wave Of Entertainment During Lockdown Days

All you need during these boring days of sitting at home during COVID-19 Lockdown is to watch the second season of this amazing web series, “Four More Shots Please”. After the success of the first season of the series, the director Nupur Asthana has announced for the series to be back with its sequel where the girls will be bolder, breezier, and bewildered.

If you have watched the first season of “Four More Shots Please”, then you will definitely be a fan of the bald and beautiful women that leads the series. The Amazon Prime Video India Original Web Series, Four More Shots Please has gained huge popularity among fans and supporters. The series will definitely entertain you as the series includes comedy, drama, nostalgia, and much more. One of the things that fans have loved so much about the series is the way that all the four women manage every situation and the bald attitude.

Four More Shots Please Season 2 Download

As the first season of the Four More Shots Please series, you will not think that it is a waste of time. The second season is way more entertaining and you will not want to leave the series after watching the first episode. If you have watched the first episode of the second season then you will not be able to stop yourself from watching it till the end of the season.

Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Bani J, and Maanvi Gagroo are the ones making the second season more entertaining for viewers. The four Millenial Mumbai women are all set to rock you up and all due to the series fans have demanded for the second season Amazon’s not very thick desi roster. The sequel does challenge the inherent patriarchy in each one of us. If you have not watched the trailer yet, you can watch it here.