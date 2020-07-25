Facebook will show the country of origin of some publications

Image by Pixabay/Illustration by CNET



Facebook is still on the warpath against disinformation and manipulation on its platforms.

The social network said on April 22 that from now on Facebook and Instagram will show in all the publications the country of origin of the account that publishes them. This measure will apply to popular pages with many followers on Facebook and to very popular accounts on Instagram.

The company says it is already testing the feature in the United States, showing the locations of certain Facebook pages and Instagram accounts that are located outside of the country, but have a wide reach among its population.

“We want to make sure that people use our services safely and can know who is behind the posts they are viewing. This is particularly important when it comes to elections, so we are taking additional steps to make pages and accounts with large audiences be more transparent, “says Facebook. At the moment, the company does not specify whether it plans to extend the measure outside the US.

The new measure announced by Facebook joins other efforts by the social network to protect the information in the face of the US elections in November, and thus prevent misleading and false content from affecting the electoral process. For example, the company said in January they will ban the videos that are edited or synthesized by techniques such as AI and that are not easy to identify as false as the famous deepfakes.

