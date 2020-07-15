Facebook avatars are now available in the United States

Facebook



Facebook avatars you can use as stickers for your Stories, and to respond to comments within the feed and on Messenger, they arrived in the United States.

“Many of our interactions these days take place online, so it is more important than ever to be able to express yourself personally on Facebook,” wrote Fidji Simo, head of the Facebook application on his personal account, who noted that the avatars allow people to express a greater variety of emotions.

These avatars, which closely resemble those Snapchat in BitmojiThey can be customized to represent “your unique and authentic personality”. Along with its arrival in the US, Facebook also announced the integration of new customization options, such as new hairstyles, complexions and wardrobes.

To create your avatar on Facebook, you have to click on the option to create a comment, then click on the happy face button, select the stickers option and click on “Create your Avatar”.

Facebook avatars were released in 2019 in countries like Australia, New Zealand, some European countries, and Canada. We asked the company when they will be available in Latin American countries but we have not received a response.

During the current COVID-19 pandemic, the social network has launched new functions and services, such as new emoji hugging a heart and the function of videoconferencias Messenger Rooms, in order to offer new options that allow users of the platform to be connected with their loved ones.

