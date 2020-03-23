NEWS

EU called for a unified classification for digital assets and cryptocurrencies

March 23, 2020
2 Min Read

The World Federation of Exchanges (WFE) has called on the European Price to clarify the classification of digital assets and cryptocurrencies in response to dialogue paperdedicated to creating the regulatory framework for the cryptocurrency market.

Particularly, the group proposed to create a single classification that will cowl all kinds of digital assets, and cryptocurrencies is perhaps included as a subcategory.

The WFE moreover well-known that the classification of digital currencies must be versatile with a view to regulate to worldwide classifications as they develop.

The established phrases must embody the regulatory regulatory guidelines underlying them, emphasised throughout the group.

The introduction of a unified classification will help not solely clarify the regulation of digital assets, however moreover strengthen cooperation between EU worldwide areas.

Earlier, the European Clearing Residence Affiliation (EACH) called for a unified classification throughout the enchancment of the regulatory framework for the crypto market.

Recall, Vice President of the European Price Valdis Dombrovskis promised introduce new pointers for regulating the cryptocurrency commerce.

