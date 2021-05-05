Enemy: The shooting is over/ Know the Release Date

The Filmmakers named Anand Shanker are going to release their new movie named Enemy. The director and the producer, and co-producer of the movie are all ready to make the wrap up the movie shooting, and they are ready to release the movie.

However, the editing part of the movie is not yet done. The main actor and actress have given the news about wrapping up the movie shooting to the public on their social media account handle.

The director is also all set to complete the editing of the movie. Once the movie is edited completed, then the director and producer of the movie will release the date of the movie.

However, the silver screen is waiting to release the movie on it as we know that India is facing the problem of the pandemic situation.

The situation in India is not good.

Here, we are talking about the new movie named Enemy on the silver screen as the government of India has banned all the cinema and multiplex for the public to release the movie so that the movie makers can not release the movie on the silver screen.

As the second wave of the pandemic is at its peak. When the pandemic and active cases decrease, then the government will give permission to open the cinema and the theater of the nation.

After that, the director and producer of the movie can release their movie direct on the silver screen.

Enemy: Release date And Cast

As the name of the movie suggest that the movie has action, crime, and other drama in it. The movie also contains patriotism. The actor of the movie has done an outstanding performance in the movie.

The name of the actor is Arya and Vishal in the lead actor role. The makers take the superstar in their movie action. The fans of Arya and Vishal, the movie fans, are eagerly waiting for some glimpse of the movie.

However, the moviemakers and the director of the movie have released the teaser of the movie. The first look of the movie is really very much interesting and encourage the people to know more about the movie and their trailer.

The makers make the announcement of the movie that the movie will release on the first week of June 2021.