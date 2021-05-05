Wild Dog: Have You Watched it on Netflix

Wild dog is a movie that has released in cinemas and theater on the date of 2nd April 2021. However, at that time, the pandemic is starting, and the number of cases of the corona is increasing rapidly.

So that the government has closed all the cinemas and theaters of the nation. So the moviemakers, that is director and the producer of the movie, have decided to release the movie on the OTT platform.

Wild Dog Watched it on Netflix

However, the makers can not release the movie on the next day of the release on the cinema. The people have to wait to launch the movie on the OTT platform. The director of the movie can release the movie on the date of the 22nd of April 2021.

From the 22nd of April, the people are continuously watching it. Wild dog is the south Indian movie of the nation. The movie breaks all the records of the OTT platform.

However, we will give you the name of the OTT platform on which this movie is released by the director. The digital right of the movie named Wild dog is given to Netflix. So Netflix is going to release the movie on the date of 22nd April.

However, after releasing the movie on the OTT platform, the viewers of the movie are on record break. The people like the movie, and they are watching this movie on the OTT platform.

Wild Dog: Theatrical Release date And OTT Release date

Netflix has published the list of treading movies every month. This movie has registered its name on the top 10 lists of Netflix.

The movie recorded the most viewed movie on the OTT Netflix platform. In the 48 hours after releasing the movie, the number of viewers is increasing rapidly.

The movie named wild dog is written and directed by Ashishor Solomon. The director is making the movie very interestingly, and they are giving the people to take a chance and watch it.

The movie is produced by matinee entertainment. The director of the movie has made this movie for entertaining the fans of the nation. The director of the movie takes super hit star actors in the movie.

Nagarjuna Akkineni is the read actor in the movie. The lead actor does the outstanding acting in the movie. If you do not see the movie yet, then we advise you to watch the movie. The theme of the movie is very good, and the audience is enjoying it.