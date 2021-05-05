Away Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – Everything We Know So Far

It is a Sci-Fi drama series. The series Away is inspired by the Esquire article by Chris Jones. The series Away is officially canceled after the first season.

There is no update about the second season of the series Away. It seems that Away Season 2 will not arrive. Let’s get all the details about the second season of the series Away.

Away Season 2: Everything We Know So Far

Away is a science fiction drama television series. Andrew Hinderaker created the series Away. Will Bates gave the music in the series Away.

Jason Katims, Jessica Goldberg, Matt Reeves, Andrew Hinderaker, Edward Zwick, Hilary Swank, Adam Kassan, Jeni Mulein, and Michelle Lee were the executive producers of the series Away.

Jeff Rafner, Patrick Ward, and Chris Jones produced the series Away. David Boyd, Brian Pearson, and Timothy A. Burton did the cinematography of the series Away.

It was edited by Angela Catanzaro, Phillip J. McLaughlin, Peter Forslund, and Dana Gasparine. Each episode’s length of the series Away varies between 44 to 57 minutes.

The series Away was completed under True Jack Productions, 6th & Idaho Refuge Inc., and Universal Television. If Away Season 2 announces, then the below-listed cast will appear in Season 2.

Away Season 2 cast:

Hilary Swank as Emma Green Josh Charles as Matt Logan Vivian Wu as Lu Wang Mark Ivanir as Misha Popov Ato Essandoh as Kwesi Weisberg – Abban Ray Panthaki as Group Captain Talitha Bateman as Alexis “Lex” Logan Monique Gabriela Curnen as Melissa Ramirez Michael Patrick Thornton as Dr. Putney Martin Cummins as Jack Willmore Gabrielle Rose as Darlene Cole Brian Markinson as George Lane Fiona Fu as CNSA Mission Liaison Nadia Hatta as Mei Chen Alessandro Juliani as Dr. Lawrence Madigan Felicia Patti as Cassie Veena Sood as ISRO Mission Liaison Anthony F. Ingram as ESA Mission Liaison Adam Irigoyen as Isaac Rodriguez Diana Bang as Freddie

Away Season 2 Release Date:

If Away Season 2 announces, we can expect Away Season 2 somewhere in 2022. Away Season 1 was released on 4th September 2020.

There are ten episodes in the first season of the series Away. It was directed by Edward Zwick, Jeffrey Reiner, Bronwen Hughes, David Boyd, Charlotte Brandstrom, and Jet Wilkinson.

It was written by Andrew Hinderaker, Jessica Goldberg, Ellen Fairey, Jason Katims, Janine Nabers, Aditi Brennan Kapil, and Chris Jones.

Away Season 2 Trailer:

The second season of the series Away is not announced yet. The series Away is canceled after its first season. Find the trailer of the first season of the series Away.

