Elton John-Hosted Fox Concert Special For Coronavirus Relief Effort Adds Lady Gaga, Ellen DeGeneres & Others – 2nd Update

2nd UPDATE SUNDAY: Lady Gaga is the most recent music famous person to hitch Fox Presents The iHeart Residing Room Concert for America, the hourlong profit live performance hosted by Elton John, which airs tonight, March 29, at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. Different last-minute additions to the particular embrace Ellen DeGeneres, The Masked Singer‘s Ken Jeong, Ryan Seacrest, Melissa McCarthy & Ben Falcone. YouTube has signed on as a streaming accomplice.

UPDATED, 10 AM: A number of performers have been added to the hourlong profit live performance Fox Presents The iHeart Residing Room Concert for America, which airs at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT Sunday, March 29. Becoming a member of the Elton John-hosted particular are Camila Cabello, Dave Grohl, H.E.R. and Sam Smith. Additionally set to make appearances are Ciara, Demi Lovato, Lizzo, Russell Wilson and extra.

PREVIOUSLY, March 25: Fox and iHeartMedia are bringing out some large weapons within the coronavirus aid effort. Elton John is to host Fox Presents The iHeart Residing Room Concert for America, an hourlong particular set to air commercial-free from 9-10 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on Sunday, March 29 — within the slot that had been set for the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Billie Eilish

Rob Latour/Shutterstock



This system comes at a time when live shows have been sidelined by the COVID-19 outbreak and lots of artists are giving free live shows on-line. It’ll characteristic performances by such stars as Billie Eilish, Alicia Keys, Mariah Carey, Tim McGraw, Backstreet Boys, Inexperienced Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong and others — all filmed from their properties utilizing their very own audio and video gear. The particular shall be simulcast on iHeartMedia stations nationwide and its app.

The iHeart Residing Room Concert for America additionally can pay tribute to the front-line well being professionals, first responders and native heroes who’re placing themselves in hurt’s means to assist their neighbors and combat the unfold of the coronavirus. It additionally will encourage viewers to help Feeding America and First Responders Youngsters’s Basis — two of the numerous charitable organizations serving to victims and first responders through the pandemic.

With forebears together with the post-9/11 America: A Tribute to Heroes and the six-hour 12-12-12 Concert for Sandy Relief, the brand new particular is govt produced by John Sykes and Tom Poleman for iHeartMedia and Tenth Planet Productions’ Joel Gallen, who produced A Tribute to Heroes and the multi-network telethons instantly following Hurricane Katrina and the 2010 Haiti earthquake.

