Elon Musk says the Tesla Cybertruck has over 200,000 reservations

Tesla



For the first time since last year, Tesla CEO Elon Musk gave us an idea of ​​how many people have raised their hands to reserve their futuristic Tesla Cybertruck.

The number is “at least 200,000”. Musk made the comment during an interview with Automotive News on Sunday and it is a far lower figure than compiled by a list with different sources. Hobbyists tracking their order numbers estimated that there would be some 727,000 reservations for one of these electric trucks. That would make a pretty pronounced difference and we think Musk should have more accurate information on that.

The previous time Musk had released a figure on it in December, when he hinted that Tesla had received 250,000 reservations for the Cybertruck. With the statement of “At least 200,000”, it would imply that many interested parties have asked for their deposits of US $ 100 to be returned — perhaps it should not surprise us in the midst of this economic recession. Tesla will refund the $ 100 deposit required for Cybertruck pre-orders at any time until delivery.

Tesla has not immediately responded to a request for comment regarding the number of reservations.

In any case, having a waiting list of over 200,000 buyers is not a bad thing. What is not clear is which Cybertruck configuration is preferred by who have made their reservations, but if you want your truck as soon as possible, it would be the three-engine version.

The pickup with three electric motors starts at US $ 69,900 and will be the first to go out of production during the second half of 2021. Tesla will build this vehicle in a new factory under construction in Austin, Texas. In 2022, Tesla will finish producing the twin and single engine versions, starting at $ 49,900 and $ 39,900, respectively.