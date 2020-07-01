Elon Musk and Grimes have their son’s birth certificate X Æ A-12

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and singer Grimes they welcomed their firstborn in May, and ever since the baby’s name has been at the center of general interest. Musk last month said in the famous podcast The Joe Rogan Experience that the name of the heir was “X Æ A-12” —and that it was pronounced “X Ash A Twelve”. Now, a picture of the baby’s birth certificate reveals only one of those letters is its official name.

A photograph of the document released by TMZ shows that the baby’s name is simply the letter X, and his middle name would be AE A-XII, and his last name, Musk.

“XII” is the Roman number for 12 and apparently with that they have turned around the fact that in the State of California only allows to include letters and not numbers on birth certificates.

Fans on Instagram asked Grimes how she says to the baby, and she replied that the infant “has many names,” according to CNET and CNET en Español’s sister site ComicBook.com.

The baby was born on May 4 and Musk said in the mentioned podcast The Joe Rogan Experience that the event had made him happy since the date is commonly known as the Star Wars Day because in English the date reads “May the fourth” (Fourth of May) and a pun is made with the famous phrase from the Star Wars universe “May the fourth (Force) be with you” (May the Force be with you).