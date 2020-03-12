Eastern Caribbean Stock Exchange to Trial Tokenized Security Offerings

The Eastern Caribbean Securities Exchange (ESCE) plans to companion with Canadian-based digital asset market supplier Blockstation to pilot safety token choices (STOs), in accordance to a Letter-of-Intent revealed on March 10.

Blockstation is slated to present a platform for itemizing, buying and selling, clearing, settlement and the compliant tokenization of digital belongings.

The ECSE was the primary regional securities market and inventory trade within the western hemisphere and was established by the Eastern Caribbean Central Financial institution (ECCB).

The ECCB administers the eight members of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States — Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Digital belongings traded on the ESCE to be absolutely insured

The deliberate partnership will see the event a portal for issuers to handle disclosure documentation for upcoming STOs, as well as to safety instruments designed to help regulators to observe the circulation of digital belongings. Full insurance coverage protection will likely be supplied for all digital belongings traded on Blockstation’s platform.

Trevor Blake, the managing director of the ECSE, said: “The ECSE is proud to take a number one function in rising entry to and participation in our securities market via digital belongings.”

The Blockstation platform will assist Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) buying and selling and will likely be open to worldwide merchants.

Blockstation launches digital asset platform with Jamaica Stock Exchange

Dialogue between Blockstation and the ECSE began in late-2018 following trials of Blockstation’s digital asset platform with the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) and a deliberate pilot with the Barbados Stock Exchange.

Final month, JSE and Blockstation introduced the official launch of the platform. The inventory trade is at present reviewing purposes for 5 firms in search of to launch digital securities choices.

ECCB plans 2020 roll-out for blockchain foreign money

The Eastern Caribbean States have sought to embrace distributed ledger expertise, with the ECCB hoping to problem the world’s first central financial institution digital later this 12 months.

After the year-long trial that started throughout March 2019, the challenge will transition to a six-month rollout throughout the Eastern Caribbean area.