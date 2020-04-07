Dr. Drew Pinsky Sorry For Coronavirus Comments After Gotcha Mashup Video Circulates

Dr. Drew Pinsky has apologized for remarks he made weeks in the past by which he labeled the coronavirus outbreak “a press-induced panic” throughout a TV interview and different feedback evaluating the virus to the flu.

In a video posted on social media (watch it above), the veteran TV and radio persona mentioned: “My early feedback about erquating coronavirus and influenza had been fallacious. They had been incorrect. I used to be a part of a refrain that was saying that, and we had been fallacious. An dI need to apologize for that.”

Pinsky’s apologize got here days after a video started making the rounds on social media that mashed up his newer feedback about COVID-19 (“We predicted from the start that this was gonna be worse than the flu”) with issues he mentioned in February and March on his net present and podcast (“Manner much less critical than influenza — that ought to be the headline”).

Pinsky famous that, whereas his appearances within the clip weren’t edited in order to be out of context, he did direct his viewers to comply with the recommendation of Dr. Anthony Fauci, a member of the White Home Coronavirus Process Pressure who has change into a nationwide determine because the outbreak intensified.

