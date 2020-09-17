Download TNEB TANGEDCO Admit Card 2020 | Check Online Assistant Engineer (AE) Exam Hall Ticket | Official Website tangedco.gov.in

Whether you are looking for the TNEB TANGEDCO Admit Card 2020 or if you are searching for Assistant Engineer (Electrical/Mechanical/Civil) Exam Date, TNEB Assistant Engineer Cal Letter, or TAGEDCO Hall Ticket, this article will help you out with everything you need. You can be able to easily download all the above-mentioned things from the official website of TANGEDCO i.e. www.tangedco.gov.in.

All the candidates will be happy to hear this amazing news that the candidates can now be able to Download The Admit Card or Call Letter and Check The TANGEDCO Assistant Engineer Exam Date. Yes, the long wait to get the hall ticket for the Assistant Engineer Examination is now over for all the interested aspirants.

The hall ticket is now available to download for the post of Assistant Engineer (Electrical), Assistant Engineer (Mechanical), and Assistant Engineer (Civil). It will be possible for any aspirant to check their examination information for the TANGEDCO AE Examination 2020.

There is a huge number of job seekers, graduate students, and other eligible candidates who have applied for the post of an Assistant Engineer in their respective fields. It is such an excellent opportunity for all the aspirants who are seeking government jobs in the state of Tamil Nadu.

Most of the contenders who were looking for Tamil Nadu Govt Jobs did manage to apply for the post of Assistant Engineer Recruitment 2020. They have applied for the direct recruitment drive before the last date of application which was 16 March 2020.

As of now, all the participants will be preparing for the examination that will be conducted at various places in the state of Tamil Nadu. It is sure that the exam will be held under strict supervision. But right now, almost all the candidates are looking for a way to download the Admit Card for the TANGEDCO Assistant Engineer Examination.

The recruitment is to invite the best and most eligible candidates to fill up a total of 600 vacancies. The Tamil Nadu Electricity Board has uploaded the official link to download the Assistant Engineer Call Letter on the official website just 15 days before the date of examination.

So most candidates are excited to know about the exam centers and shift timing along with all other general instructions that they will have to keep in mind. Let us move forward to know more about it.

TNEB TANGEDCO Assistant Engineer Admit Card and Exam Date 2020

TANGEDCO Recruitment Board did decide to invite all the eligible applicants to fill up a total number of 600 posts for TNEB (Tamil Nadu Electricity Board) on 8 February 2020. The recruitment is for the post of Assistant Engineer in the departments of Mechanical, Electrical, and Civil.

All the aspirants are curious and enthusiastic to know about the Tamil Nadu AE Exam Call Letter. Knowing about the exam centers and shift timings will help the aspirants to prepare themselves for the examination.

According to the official notification, TANGEDCO (Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Ltd.) will be conducting the Online Competitive Examination for the post of Assistant Engineer is around Nov 2020 or Dec 2020.

One thing is sure that 600 of the most eligible candidates with excellent skills will be able to fill up the vacancies as Assistant Engineers. The updates about the exam timing are that it will be conducted in a morning session from 11:00 AM to 01:00 PM for 2 exact hours.

The main reason to schedule this competitive test is to check the knowledge, skills, and ability of the candidates. The examination will be based on Objective Type Questions and it will consist of thee parts.

Also, you need to make sure to read all the general information mentioned on the admit card or call letter of the TANGEDCO Assistant Engineer Exam 2020. So that there will not be any confusion regarding any possible thing before attempting the exam. The selection process will include selecting the candidates who will score well in the written test.

For more details, you can refer to the official notification of the TNEB Assistant Engineer Recruitment. Let us now move to the process of downloading the admit card.

Process To Download Admit Card For TANGEDCO Assistant Engineer Exam 2020

There is nothing to worry about if you do not know how you can be able to download the admit card for the TANGEDCO Assistant Engineer Examination 2020. We are going to provide you a step by step guide to help you understand the process to download the call letter online from the official website. Here are the steps to download the hall ticket for TNEB AE Exam that you need to follow carefully.

Step 1: First of all, you will need to visit the official website i.e. www.tangedco.gov.in in your computer or laptop that has an active internet connection

Step 2: After opening the official website of Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Ltd., you will need to locate the link named as “Admit Card For TNEB Assistant Engineer (AE) Recruitment Examination, 2020”

Step 3: Enter your Registration ID or User ID Number and Password to log in

Step 4: The Admit Card will be displayed on the screen showing personal information and examination information

Step 5: Make sure to download or take a printout of the hall ticket for further use