Donald Trump Trashes Chuck Schumer In Letter: “I Never Knew How Bad A Senator You Are”

As President Donald Trump was at Thursday’s coronavirus press briefing calling for lawmakers to get past partisanship, the White Home launched a letter he despatched to Chuck Schumer trashing him as a senator.

“You’ve gotten been lacking in motion, besides in the case of the ‘press,’” Trump wrote. “When you have said that you simply don’t like Andrew Cuomo, you ought to begin working alongside him for the nice of all New Yorkers.”

He added, “I’ve recognized you for a few years, however I by no means knew how dangerous a Senator you might be for the state of New York, till I grew to become President.”

He accused Schumer of spending an excessive amount of time on the “impeachment hoax,” and mentioned that he might have been “targeted on serving to the individuals of New York, then New York wouldn’t have been so fully unprepared for the ‘invisible enemy.’ No marvel AOC and others are desirous about operating in opposition to you within the main. In the event that they did, they’d win.”

Schumer, in a letter to the president, had known as for Trump to nominate a senior army officer to repair provide chain issues, slightly than depend on a “patchwork of uncoordinated voluntary efforts” to fight the pandemic.

Trump, nevertheless, wrote that he had put Rear Admiral John Polowcyzyk, accountable for buying and distribution. He mentioned that the Protection Manufacturing Act “has been constantly utilized by my group and me for the acquisition of billions of {dollars} price of apparatus, medical provides, ventilators and different associated objects.”

“We’ve given New York many issues, together with hospitals, medical facilities, medical provides, document numbers of ventilators, and extra. You must have had New York significantly better ready than you probably did, and as Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx mentioned yesterday, New York was very late in its struggle in opposition to the virus.”

On MSNBC’s All In With Chris Hayes, Schumer defined that the intent of the letter was to recommend that the president put in place a army one who might make sense of the patchwork of state governors on the lookout for provides. Schumer mentioned that he really helpful “any individual who is aware of command and management; somebody who is aware of logistics; somebody who is aware of a quartermastering to not solely commandeer factories and provide chains to make the stuff that we want, desperately want, but additionally to distribute it within the locations most wanted, so not the 50 governors will probably be looking and pecking.”

He added, “After which I spoke to the president late this afternoon and defined it, and the result’s this letter. And so I’m simply appalled.”