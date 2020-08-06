Disney prepares new streaming platform: report

The Walt Disney Company



Disney plans to launch a new streaming platform outside of the United States in 2021.

The platform will be named Star, according to statements by Bob Chapek, Disney’s chief executive, reported on August 4 by The Verge. The platform will include in its catalog content from channels such as ABC, FX and Freeform and from the producers Searchlight and 20th Century Studios, and will distribute them internationally.

“We want to replicate our successful strategy with Disney Plus using its technical platform, incorporating content that we already own and distributing it under a successful international brand that we also own, which is, of course, Star,” said Chapek.

Chapek did not give too much detail about the platform, nor about the countries in which Star would launch or its prices, but said that unlike other Disney service, Hulu, Star will not include content from other distributors purchased under license, but only content own. It is also expected that Disney starts expanding Hulu, internationally in 2021.

The news of the Star launch comes almost at the same time than the launch of Disney Plus in Latin America. The service is expected to streaming, It includes productions from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and some of Fox’s productions that premiere in Mexico and other Latin American countries.

