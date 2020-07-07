Disney Plus already lets you see The Simpsons in its original format

Screenshot by Bonnie Burton / CNET



Disney Plus subscribers can now choose to watch The Simpsons in its original 4: 3 format or in the remastered 16: 9 panoramic format where available, Disney said Thursday, May 28. The new feature is available on mobile devices, on the Internet, and on devices connected to the TV.

From its debut in 1989 to 2010, The Simpsons it was broadcast in a 4: 3 format. The animated series was switched to 16: 9 format during Season 20. Viewers can now switch between the two formats when they watch episodes of the show on Disney Plus.

The measurement occurs after the fans strongly opposed

that the episodes were only available in the panoramic format on the streaming platform, which caused some visual gags to be cut.