DGVCL Recruitment 2020 For 33 Junior Engineer Posts at www.dgvcl.com:

The Dakshin Gujarat Vij Company Limited has been declared the DGVCL Recruitment notification for the Junior Engineer among the 33 number of vacancies on the official site www.dgvcl.com. So the Dakshin Gujarat candidates who are eligible and interested in this post they can apply at online on the official site www.dgvcl.com. Therefore, candidates may submit the application form on before the last date of submission 7th May 2020. To get detailed information about the DGVCL recruitment visits the official site at www.dgvcl.com.

The Dakshin Gujarat Vij Company Limited is commonly known as its short form DGVCL. The Dakshin Gujarat Vij Company Limited is an electricity company that created on 15th September 2003 by Gujarat Electricity Board (GEB). The DGVCL declared the DGVCL Recruitment notification at the several time when the vacant posts generate in the organization. So the candidates who applied for these jobs they have the best job opportunity to get the state government sector job.

DGVCL Recruitment 2020:

The DGVCL is going to recruit the candidates for the vacant posts of the junior assistant among the 33 vacancies, so they released the notification on to the official site. So the candidates may apply at online for this DGVCL Recruitment. Therefore, the eligibility criteria such as application process, age limit, educational qualification, pay scale, application fee, etc. are given below.

Name of the Organization: Dakshin Gujarat Vij Company Limited (DGVCL)

Name of the Posts: Junior Assistant (Junior Electric Engineer)

Number of Vacancies: There is total 33 number of vacancies available.

Job Location: The position located in Rajkot, Gujarat.

Job Category: This is State government job.

www.dgvcl.com – DGVCL Recruitment 2020:

Age Limits: The applicants have maximum age should be 35 years for the General and OBC category candidates and maximum 40 years for the SC/ ST category candidates. Upper age relaxation is given to the female and PH candidates as per the government norms.

Educational Qualification: The applicants should have to complete BE/ BTECH in Electric Engineering from the recognized university.

Junior Engineer Recruitment 2020:

Application Fee: The applicants pay the application fee in any branch of state bank of India into “Power Jyoti” Account No. 33265984351. General category have to pay Rs.500/- and SC/ ST category candidates have to pay Rs.250/-.

Pay Scale: They will get payment Rs.19750/- to Rs.21750/- with TA/ DA as per government rules.

Selection Process: The DGVCL selection process is based on written test and then conduct an interview.

Steps for apply DGVCL Recruitment 2020:

The candidates who are interested in this Gujarat recruitment they can send their application form before the last date of submission through online before 30th April 2020. And if candidates submit their print out application form they send this postal address at given below before 7th May 2020.

Postal Address :

The Add1. General Manager (HR), Dakshin Gujarat Vij Company Limited, Urja Sadan, Nana Varachha Road, Kapodra Char Rasta, Surat (Gujarat) – 395006.

Dakshin Gujarat Vij Company Limited – DGVCL Recruitment

Official Site: www.dgvcl.org