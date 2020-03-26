Developers will launch the Telegram Open Network blockchain without company management

A variety of dozen builders and consumers from the TON Neighborhood Foundation (TCF) are discussing the probability of launching the Telegram Open Network blockchain without the participation of the company’s management. About this publication CoinDesk talked about the founding father of the group Fedor Skuratov.

The code important to launch Telegram was printed in the fall of 2019. Then the startup TON Labs launched a blockchain check out neighborhood. To launch the important neighborhood, the TCF group should generate the genesis block of the neighborhood and provide 13 validators.

“Strictly speaking, we do not need any additional measures to launch TON, with the exception of consensus inside the group. Nevertheless for the neighborhood to be acknowledged as official, we’ve got to barter with consumers, at the very least with most of them, ” – talked about Skuratov.

It moreover discusses what to do with Gram tokens, which had been purported to be distributed amongst consumers and validators after the launch of the important neighborhood.

A final decision on this matter has not however been made, TCF continues to debate attainable launch selections.

ForkLog requested suggestions from Fedor Skuratov.

At the similar time, some consumers are pessimistic about the approach ahead for the TON mission. At least 10 of them are ready to depart the mission and get their investments once more.

Earlier, a courtroom docket in the Southern District of New York dominated to rapidly ban the deliberate distribution of Gram tokens. In flip, representatives of the Telegram messenger appealed this decision.

The official launch of TON must occur no later than April 30, in every other case the company will should return the funds raised all through the ICO to consumers.

