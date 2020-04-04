‘Deputy’ Freshman Drama Series Canceled By Fox

Fox has made a renewal resolution on Deputy, canceling the freshman police drama starring Stephen Dorff.

Primetime-Panic Your Full Information to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders

Whereas broadcast networks usually wait till the final minute to make their cancellations after they’ve seen the brand new crop of pilots, this isn’t a typical 12 months, and no pilots are being shot any time quickly as Hollywood manufacturing was shut down over the coronavirus pandemic. Fox has been forward of the sport; that is the second freshman collection the community has canceled, becoming a member of fellow drama Nearly Household.

Deputy, whose pilot was written by Will Beall and directed by David Ayer, not too long ago completed airing its 13-episode midseason order. It ranks as Fox’s second lowest rated drama collection this season, forward of Nearly Household.

Of the opposite Fox freshman collection, the community already renewed animated comedy Bless the Harts, with 9-1-1: Lobe Star, Prodigal Son and Duncanville in good condition.

Deputy lead studio eOne and Fox landed Dorff in one of many richest expertise offers final pilot season. On the Fox drama, the True Detective alum starred as a fifth-generation lawman, extra comfy taking down dangerous guys than navigating a sea of politics, who unexpectedly turns into performing Sheriff.

Yara Martinez, Brian Van Holt, Siena Goines, Bex Taylor-Klaus, Shane Paul McGhie and Mark Moses co-starred.