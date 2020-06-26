Dell updates its computers for video games

The world of video game computers of the line Dell alienware It is receiving an update for this summer, especially among high-end devices. The Dell G7, for example, gets a new design with a more beautiful aesthetic than the G5 series and will also be available in 15 and 17-inch versions.

In addition to this new design, the G7 has added options premium, such as the possibility of having an OLED screen and even a refresh rate of 300Hz. The new models also integrate the processors of the tenth generation of Intel Core i7 and Nvidia Geforce RTX 2070 graphics cards.

In May Dell updated the Area-51m line, a laptop that has earned the eyes of users for its bold design and high-end features. Now the 15-inch Dell Alienware G7 arrives with a starting price of $ 1,430 and won’t be available until the end of June, while the 17-inch starts at the same price and can be purchased now.

The new Dell G7 has a sleek design and an ideal display for gamers.

The Dell G5 desktop computer received a major upgrade, with a Core i9-10900K processor and a GeForce RTX 2070 Super graphics card. It is priced at $ 749 and will begin selling in July.

Large monitors at a good price

Dell also updated its line of S-series monitors. These come with a curved or flat shape and 27-inch displays. The S2721HGF model has 1080 pixels, 144Hz update rate and a price of US $ 280 with availability in August.

The flat-format S2721DGF has 1,440 pixels and 165Hz, has a higher color line and a brighter format that incorporates DisplayHDR 400 technology. Its price is US $ 570 and will be available in July.

The new keyboard is economical but maintains the backlight of the most expensive.

Finally, the Alienware series keyboards also received news. The new AW410K model is a mechanical keyboard that incorporates the popular Cherry MX Brown switches – considered one of the best types of mechanical keyboard for gamers – and while it’s cheaper than the others in the series because it costs $ 130, it still looks good. lighting of those devices.

The new design of the XPS desktop computer will be unveiled this summer.

In a press release sent on June 23, the company also gave a preview of the new design of its XPS desktop computer, which will incorporate RTX graphics, this is the photo that they let us see, although they will show more in July.