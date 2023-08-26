Telemarketers Season 1 Episode 03 Release Date, Storyline, and Everything

Telemarketers is one of the newly released American true crime-based documentary series directed by Sam Lipman-Storm and Adam Bhala Lough and produced by Claire Read. Also, here, if we consider the IMDb ratings of the Telemarketers, it is 7.7 out of 10, which is impressive, and that too after the two episodes of the Telemarketers series.

And now, everyone is excited to know about the upcoming episode. So, here in this article, we will discuss all the essential information about the Telemarketers Season 1 episode 3, including its release date, cast, storyline, and more.

Telemarketers Season 1 Episode 03 Release Date:

Telemarketers is one of the newly released crime documentary series, whose season 1 was released on 13th August 2023. At the present moment, the makers just released its two episodes, and both received a super positive response from their viewers.

After the two episodes, the makers officially announced the release date of Telemarketers Season 1, Episode 03, which will be released by 27th August 2023.

As far as we know, the Telemarketers documentary series has three parts, so we assume that episode 03 is the last episode of this season.

Yet, we are not sure because something has yet to be announced about the same.

Telemarketers Season 1 Episode 02 Recap:

We all know how important it is to learn the plot of the earlier season or episodes before discussing the new and fresh episodes. Therefore, firstly, we are sharing a quick glimpse of the entire series. Then, we will also share the ending part of Episode 02 so the viewers can easily connect the plot of Telemarketers Episode 3.

Firstly, the Telemarketers series was based on a true crime documentary series, which was superbly created and produced by Sam Lipman-Stern and Adam Bhala Lough. And, the viewers like the plot, as we already discussed after the second episode only; the IMDb rating of the series is 7.7 out of 10, which is super impressive.

So, the complete story starts with the two office workers who work in one of the telemarketing firms in New Jersey, who, as the series progresses, later find the central truth behind working at a telemarketing firm.

Also, the firm’s primary purpose is to collect funds for all needy people or charities. Still, after working a few months with the firm, both the officers realized that the complete amount they contained was only partially gone to charity purposes. Still, a few portions were already taken by their employers.

In the end, we will see the office assistants start finding more proof of where the actual amount was going and what the employers are doing by using that amount.

In short, as the series progresses, every new episode brings new suspense, doubling the viewers’ excitement level.

We already discussed that at the ending scene of The Telemarketers Part 2, the Telemarketing legend Pat Pespas suddenly disappeared.

Telemarketers Season 1 Episode 03 Expected Plot:

As we already discussed, the release date of the Telemarketers Season 1, Episode 03, was already announced: the 27th of August, 2023. So, the audiences are now unable to control their excitement to watch the latest episode of the series.

Here, we will not become a spoiler for you; we are just sharing a hint about what the upcoming episode will add to it. As we all know, at the end of Telemarketers Season 2, Telemarketing legend Pat Pespas suddenly went somewhere, or we can say, “disappeared.” So, the complete episode 03 may focus on Pat Pespas’s disappearing mystery, and on the other side, we will also see how Sam Lipman Stern handles the whole situation alone.

In a Nutshell, the upcoming Telemarketer episode will be more interesting than its previous episodes.

Telemarketers Season 1 Episode 03 Cast and Crew Members:

Telemarketers is one of the newly released true crime-based documentary series, with the two lead starring members Pat Pespas and Sam Lipman-Stern. Sam Lipma-Stern is also the director of the series, along with Adam Bhala Lough.

Now, let’s talk about the other production members. The series has a fantastic team of executive producers, which includes Sam Lipman-Stern, Adam Bhala Lough, Jody Hill, Josh Safdie, Benny Safdie, Danny McBride, Dani Bernfeld, Greg Stewart, Lisa Heller, Tina Nguyen, Nancy Abraham and Brendan James, too.

Also, Robert Aiki Aubrey Lowe gave the music into this series, and Sam Lipman-Stern, Christopher Messina, and Mattia Palombi are the cinematographers of the Telemarketers series.

Apart from this, Telemarketers is also associated with a few production companies, like Elara Pictures, HBO Documentary Films, and Rough House Pictures. Also, there is still a massive list of production team members giving their 100% effort just to make the series successful.

Telemarketers Season 1 Episode 03 List of Episodes:

As we said earlier, The Telemarketers is one of the true event-based crime documentary series who are doing well; just after releasing the two episodes, the IMDb rating of the show is 7.7 out of 10, and that is the reason why everyone is superbly excited to watch every new episode of the Telemarketers series.

Also, as of now, the showmakers just announced the three list of episodes, so the following are the three list of episodes, along with their titles.

Episode 01: “Part 01” was already out on the 13th of August, 2023

Episode 02: “Part 02” was also out on 20th August, 2023

Episode 03: “Part 03” will going to be released on 27th August, 2023

Apart from this list of episodes, we are also trying to share all the latest information about the Telemarketers once we get official news.

One more thing: if we talk about the duration of a series of single episodes, it is between 53 and 58 minutes. We hope episode 3 will also have the same time duration, just like its previous episodes.

Where to Watch Telemarketers Season 1 Episode 03

Telemarketers have HBO as its original network distributor, where they released the previous two episodes. Therefore, the Telemarketers Episode 3 will also be released on the same platform 0n 27th August 2023.

So, till the release of Telemarketers episode 03, you guys can take a look at both of its previous episodes, that is already there on the HBO platform.

Telemarketers Season 1 Episode 03 Trailer:

At the present moment, guys, we all know that Telemarketers Episode 03 still needs to be out, so we do not have any synopsis for Telemarketers Episode 03.

Here we are sharing a link to the Telemarketers Season 1 Episode 02, hoping that fans will enjoy watching a short glimpse of Telemarketers Episode 02.

Final Words:

Telemarketers is a fantastic, newly released true story-based Crime documentary created and produced by Sam Lipman-Stern and Adam Bhala Lough. The series is more interesting than the other crime series because it is a docuseries, which makes double suspense, mysteries, and everything in its double amount.

Also, there are only a few series, like The Telemarketers, which reached directly to 7.7 IMDb ratings just after releasing the two episodes of the series. Therefore, now the audiences are eager to learn everything about the upcoming episode of the Telemarketer series.

So, in this article, we have shared all the latest updates regarding the Telemarketers Season 1 Episode 03, like its release date, storyline, cast, and more. And we hope you all already get a few new updates about episode 03.