Arifureta: From Commonplace to World’s Strongest Season 3 Announcement and All the Details You Need to Know

Arifureta is back with their upcoming season and anime fans are very excited to know about it. As we all know, Anime has huge numbers of fans all over the world who are crazy about it.

Let’s get to know more about the Arifureta: From Commonplace to World’s Strongest and its latest season. Moreover, the storyline is also getting quite interesting and going to have some twists and turns in season 3.

Arifureta: From Commonplace to World’s Strongest Season 3 Renewal:

Since the Arifureta Season 2 was released in 2022, fans have been waiting for the next season. What else to say, as their most awaited anime series is now going to be back with their next season?

The series is based on a light novel and fans who have been reading it, are eager to know what will happen in the series.

Based on Light Novel:

Up to the Arifureta Season 2, the story from the light novel was covered until the 6th volume and after that, the next season will follow. 6 more volumes are there and waiting for the upcoming series.

The same number of volumes are remaining and it will be fascinating how they are being covered into the next season, or should we say Seasons.

Renewal Announced Through Twitter:

The makers of the series made Twitter the official platform to share the such amazing news with the fans. Not just that, they also shared the official poster for the new episodes of the following season.

The poster contains Hajime Nagumo in an entirely different look who is the lead role in the anime. Along with Hajime, the poster also shows Yue, an Altavista Vampire.

Arifureta Season 3 Official Trailer

Along with the poster, we also got the official trailer available on YouTube. Fans are welcome to check out the first trailer of the third season. There are many attentive things on the trailer to look out for. Take a look at the trailer here:

Originally a Novel:

Some of you might not be aware that Arifureta: From Commonplace to World’s Strongest originally happens to be a novel. It is written by Ryo Shirakome and Takaya-ki.

It is originally in the Japanese language but later onwards was translated into English and then turned into a series too. And after that, we all know how much publicity it got.