David Bowie Movie ‘Stardust’ To Get Live ‘Online Red Carpet’ & Screening Following Tribeca Postponement

EXCLUSIVE: David Bowie origin story Stardust, which was as a result of debut at Tribeca subsequent week, is as an alternative to get a reside ‘on-line pink carpet’ and screening for patrons and press.

London-based gross sales agency Movie Constellation is making up for Tribeca’s postponement as a result of coronavirus with a digital launch by means of a bespoke on-line platform (stardustscreening.biz). The invite-only screening subsequent Wednesday will embody a reside video introduction with writer-director Gabriel Vary and stars Johnny Flynn, Marc Maron and Jena Malone.

Flynn (Emma) stars as a 24-year-old Bowie as he embarks on his first journey to America, solely to be met with a world not but prepared for him. The movie reveals the inspirations and life occasions that gave start to Bowie’s iconic alter ego, Ziggy Stardust, charting the transformation of one of many world’s nice cultural icons. Malone (Vice) will play his then spouse Angie and Maron (Glow) is enjoying his document firm publicist.

Associated Story Coronavirus: Listing Of Canceled Or Postponed Hollywood & Media Occasions

In the meantime, public pageant premieres for the movie are being mentioned with distributors and programmers for the autumn.

Movie Constellation launched an identical initiative a few weeks in the past for horror pic Relic, which was as a result of play at SXSW. The corporate says it had lots of of trade RSVPs for the movie.

“Stardust is a highly-anticipated movie within the market,” stated Fabien Westerhoff, CEO of Movie Constellation. “We’ve reached out to our patrons and are excited to supply them this distinctive alternative to interact with Gabriel’s movie in a well timed, protected and managed setting. Our first digital market premiere was an amazing experiment, with a number of hundred patrons tuning in concurrently inside 24 hours throughout 5 continents. We are able to’t wait to take this novel purchaser expertise to the subsequent stage with a reside element to it.”

Stardust was written by Christopher Bell and Vary and produced by Paul Van Carter, Nick Taussig and Matt Code. Govt producers are Fabien Westerhoff, Christopher Figg and Robert Whitehouse. The movie was produced by UK-based Salon Photos (McQueen), and is a co-production with Wildling Photos in Canada. Movie Constellation, which financed the movie alongside Piccadilly Photos, is dealing with worldwide gross sales.