Dark 3: catch up on this recap of the first two seasons

If you are a fan of Dark, surely you already know that the third and final season will premiere on Saturday, June 27. But in case you don’t remember well what happened in the first seasons, the people of Netflix Latin America have prepared a summary to refresh our memory before that end.

The German series, which has a rather complicated plot due to time travel and the duplicity of characters, has generated thousands of theories that we will review in this article. So this recapitulation also helps us to locate ourselves and to talk about each character.

So, without further ado, let’s see the summary:

Why does it open on a Saturday?

On May 26, Netflix disrupted social networks by announcing that the last season of Dark It would premiere on June 27 of this year. Service streaming accompanied the news with a trailer that gives clues about how the end of the story will unfold.

Before commenting on the trailer, it’s worth wondering why the series won’t premiere on a Friday or Sunday, but on a Saturday. The answer is simple: because the date coincides with the day the Apocalypse happened in the plot. However, fans have gone further and consider that Nostradamus is behind this decision.

According to this theory, which swarms on Twitter, the French doctor who died in 1566 predicted that the world would end on June 28, due to natural causes, due to the alignment between Saturn, Neptune and Uranus. In Netflix production, however, the end is due to a nuclear explosion.

A strategy from the creators for fans to build conspiracies? Maybe, but it is worth checking the theories of some users who have joined the supposed fortune teller and the German series, such as @soyjuliantello:

Dark and Nostradamus: The End of the World Theory in June 2020

The predictions of the Netflix series and the famous prophet have one point in common pic.twitter.com/ibPqQIPXBP – 𝙎𝙝𝙪𝙡𝙞𝙖𝙣 (@soyjuliantello) June 19, 2020

Analysis of the first trailer

In the third season preview, Jonas (Louis Hofmann), one of the main characters, wonders, “What am I doing here?” and the voice of Adam (Dietrich Hollinderbäumer) explains: “The end is the beginning. And the beginning is the end. In life everything is cycles. But this time, this cycle will be the last … This knot can only be undone if it is destroyed completely”. What does this mean? Let’s unravel it.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar, creators of the series, said about the last season: “We will offer answers to the questions that our viewers have been asking and we will help unravel the story through time.” . And they added: “It will be difficult for us to get away from those characters that we have really liked, but the beginning is the end and the end is the beginning.”

So let’s start at the beginning. Remember that Dark It begins with the mysterious disappearance of a child. But then what appeared to be the development of a thriller, it becomes a parade of characters that are connected and based on a small town called Winden.

The premise of the first season is as follows: “The disappearance of children in the German town of Winden opens chasms that disrupt our concept of time. The question is not who has kidnapped the children, but when.” To understand the when, a portal is introduced into the plot, which allows time travel. It happens then that each character tries to fix the past or modify the present, generating, as we see in the second part, a chaos that, paradoxically, is planned.

A guide for you to catch up

With a plot that is sometimes difficult to follow, involving many characters, time travel, alternate realities and many more elements, Netflix decided to publish a definitive guide so you can refresh your memory.

The guide has three important questions: “Who?”, “What” and “When.” By clicking on each of these questions, a menu with the characters and their evolution is displayed; the most important elements of the series, which influence the fate of the characters and the periods in which each plot unfolds.

The guide is very complete and works so that you have the clearest picture, on June 27, when we will know how this triptych ends.

The connection between all parties

The second part of Dark begins exactly after the final scene of the first season, when Jonas Kahnwald (Louis Hofmann) arrives, thanks to the portal, to the year 2052. The third season seems to follow this line and connects exactly with the end of the previous one. Now, spoilers are coming, so it’s important to update yourself before reading further.

CNET



A Martha (Lisa Vicari) from an alternate reality saves the original Jonas just before the world is destroyed. Where are you going? She explains that they will go neither to the past nor to the future, but to another world. This leads to speculate with many theories, such as, for example, that although the Apocalypse cannot be stopped, the world can exist in another timeline and, therefore, all the people we love and that we have seen disappear could be saved.

On Thursday, June 11, the final trailer of the series was released (you can see it below) and the suspicions about alternate worlds were confirmed in a dialogue between Martha and Jonas.

– What era are you from? Jonas asks.

– It is not about the time but about what world, Martha responds.

Basically in season three, according to the trailer, there are two worlds connected. Apparently, Martha from the parallel world will help Jonas find the origin, “the beginning of everything”, as it is said in the trailer.

There is a “knot” that connects each universe and if it is not resolved, as explained in the trailer, both worlds will disappear. This is confirmed in another phrase in the trailer: “This Apocalypse also occurs in our world.”

Another question that pops up in the new trailer is the possibility that, according to some kind of universal rule, only one world can exist. “A world without you,” says one of the characters. This would lead us to the hypothesis that some love stories, like Martha and Jonas, shouldn’t happen. By extension, many of the encounters between the main characters would not happen either.

Likewise, towards the end of the trailer, the following phrase appears: “It’s the beginning, it’s the end” and almost in the last scene you see a painting that seems to be the portrait of Adam and Eve. An allusion to the restart of life? We will have to see the complete series to confirm it.

The questions

Leaving aside the issue of the operation of the time machine and alternate reality, which in itself can leave us with a big headache, the third season has an obligation: to explain who Inspector Clausen (Sylvester Groth) is and what exactly he wants .

Clausen quickly discovers that Aleksander Tiedemann (Peter Benedict) could have murdered his brother and taken his identity. But beyond that, it is not known why the writers brought this character into the plot and what the connection is to the events to come: the Apocalypse, for example. One explanation could be that the inspector’s brother is alive and is a key character, which we already know.

However, the big question that fans of Dark it is how the transformation of Jonas into Adam (Dietrich Hollinderbäumer) happened. It’s practically a moment Star wars, in which the hero becomes Darth Vader. We suppose that in this passage from good to evil, Martha’s death has to do. However, as we have already seen in the series, the worst thing we can do is take something for granted.

A crazy theory

In DarkAs we have already seen, the safest is the least likely. For example, Jonas being Adam was one of the big blows we viewers received in season two. Why? Because until the moment the change is revealed, we had Jonas as the savior of the series, the man who could put everything back in its place. Now, some images put this whole situation in a most bizarre mess.

On May 30, Netflix Spain published some images (you can see them below), which opened the door to a slightly crazy theory, but possible. What if Adam is not Jonas but Martha? According to this story line, seeing Martha in Jonas’s yellow raincoat and bike is the product of a key plot reveal: She survived the blast and was disfigured. Therefore, seeing that all his loved ones disappeared, he decides to take revenge.



Consequently, young Martha embarks on a new plan: she decides to immolate herself so as not to become the disfigured monster we see at the end of the second season. Makes sense? Well, we will have to see the outcome to verify it.

Time travel

As the premiere date approaches, many fans of the series are reviewing some elements that are relevant to all the characters, for example a book called “Eine Reise durch die Zeit”. The title means A journey through time and details, among other things, how human beings can go to the past, present or future. In the plot it is said that 500 copies were printed in 1981.

In fiction, the manuscript was written by H.G. Tannhaus, the watchmaker from Winden, who would make the machine to travel back in time. Many fans wonder if that book actually exists and the truth is that it does not. Already on the Bustle website, in 2017, it was explained that this edition is only a key object in Dark, despite the fact that some people on Twitter insist that it does exist.

The book Eine Reise durch die Zeit, or A Journey Through Time, translated from German into Spanish, is now on sale. pic.twitter.com/oD42V6PbjF – Frankh J Fuentes (@frankhcosv) June 9, 2020

One of the crazy things of DARK is in the book Eine reise durch die zeit, which is supposedly edited by Mino Taurus, which is a clear reference to the Argentine publishing house Minotauro specialized in Science Fiction literature with authors like Aldiss, Bradbury and Ursula. pic.twitter.com/6j4O857ulr – Chaditikus (@chaditikus) June 8, 2020

The confusion that has been generated in social networks has to do with what a long time ago, many youtubers se sent them promotional material for the series, which included a folder or notebook with a cover that appears to be a book. But really, when you open it, you only find information about the television show.

On the page The Output, there is also reference to a book, available on Amazon, which has the cover with the title “Eine Reise durch die Zeit”. The copy, currently available in German, English and Italian, is signed by Tannhaus as publisher and “the publisher” is the same as the one in Dark (Minotaurs, which does not exist in reality either). It seems to be a separate story, starring the characters from the Netflix show.

In any case, it is important to remember, now that the series closes, that the time travel theory used in the plot is associated with wormholes and the lunisolar cycle (every 33 years everything repeats ), among other important theories. Consequently, the main thing you should know in Dark, is that time is not linear. The past, present and future are intertwined and influence each other.

Premiere, trailer and new images

As we have said, the series will premiere on June 27, a date that coincides with the Apocalypse in the show’s plot. So far only two trailers have been published, one from May 26, to announce the premiere date and another more recent, from June 11, in which more details of the new season are given.

Trailer 1:

Trailer 2:

On the Netflix Spain account, several images were published, on May 30:

Netflix



Netflix



Netflix



Netflix



An image of a house was also published on Netflix in English, which reads: “Everything is different, but the same”, one more puzzle in this work.

The cast

Apparently in the trailer for the third season, it is obvious that Louis Hofmann (Jonas) and Lisa Vicari (Martha), return for the end of the series. In consequence of the above, and if Martha can take Jonas to an alternate world, the logical thing is that most of the characters we have seen return. The main ones are: Jordis Trieble (Martha’s mother), Mark Waschke (Noah), and Andreas Pietschmann (Jonas adult).

Technical team

Creator: Baran bo Odar, Jantje Friese.

Director: Nikolaus Summerer.

Cinematography: Nikolaus Summerer.

Executive Producers: Baran bo Odar, Jantje Friese, Quirin Berg, Max Wiedemann, Justyna Müsc.

We will update this note as we have more details and information.