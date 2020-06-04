CUG Recruitment 2020 For Technical Posts at cug.ac.in Apply Online

The Gujarat Central University is releasing its latest CUG Recruitment through its official portal. The notification contains various Technical jobs’ vacancies and for that interested candidates may apply. Detailed information is available at the official CUG portal.

The CUG Recruitment 2020 has numerous Technical posts for which selected candidates will get posting at various places. Candidates with such qualifications and interests in the technical field may apply through the mentioned mode of application.

We are offering details associated with educational criteria, age limit, registration fees, selection procedures, essential dates, pay scale, and much more. Get further details at the official CUG portal and complete application procedures before the last date. To receive the latest notifications, be in touch with the same gateway.

CUG Recruitment 2020 Details:

Total Vacancies: Numerous Posts

Name Wise Vacancies: Technical Posts

Required Educational Qualification:

Interested candidates must have any of the qualifications: B.E/ M.Tech./ Ph.D. through Instrumentation/ Chemistry/ Life Science or any other equivalent field of study. Applicants should have completed their education from a government recognized institute.

Age Limit:

Candidates’ age should be as per CUG rules and regulations. Even those who belong to reserved categories will receive age relaxation into their upper age limit. For these age details, go to the official site cug.ac.in and get details for years of age.

Registration Fees:

The official notification has details regarding registration fees as well as modes of payment. Get these details from the official CUG portal http://www.cug.ac.in/career/pdf/Notification_No62.pdf.

Selection Procedures:

From all those who have applied, most eligible candidates will get selected. The department needs to examine aspirants based on their knowledge and skills. For that, there will be numerous selection procedures. Those who get elected will get invited for further screening procedures. Finally, selected ones will get their job allotment letters as soon as all procedures are over.

There might be a Written Test/ Computer Efficiency Test and Personal Interview. Also, final procedures such as Document Verification and Medical Test might carry out. Aspirants should appear for each of these procedures for their jobs into the CUG.

Steps To Apply Online For CUG Recruitment 2020:

To apply online, Go to the official CUG portal, e., cug.ac.in Search for the “Career” Section. Go to that link. Under the “Career With US” link. Search for the “Recruitment for Technical Officers” link. Go to that link and Download CUG Official Notification 2020 Now, read all the instructions given there. As per the instructions, candidates need to submit their application written on Plain Paper to the following address: The Registrar (Offg.),

The Central University of Gujarat,

Sector-29, Gandhinagar-382030 Send the form along with other mentioned educational/ skills/ experience certificates through Speed post/ courier/ hand before the last.

Official Site: www.cug.ac.in