Cryptocurrency Custodian BitGo Expands Crypto Insurance Policy

Cryptocurrency custodian BitGo now affords insurance coverage for the belongings it holds in extra of its $100 million protection restrict.

In accordance with an announcement on March 18, BitGo is the primary crypto asset custodian to permit its clients to buy an extra restrict above its commonplace coverage.

Over $100 million of insurance coverage protection on crypto

BitGo first launched an insurance coverage coverage masking as much as $100 million for the digital belongings it holds in February 2019, by means of main insurance coverage agency Lloyd’s. The insurance coverage covers losses resulting from theft and misplaced keys.

With the introduction of the extra coverage, the belongings BitGo shoppers can insure their belongings past custodian’s $100 million protection. The brand new coverage additionally options adjustable limits and prorated premiums that permit the shopper to solely pay for the related interval of insurance coverage.

The protection is managed by specialty business insurance coverage dealer Woodruff-Sawyer & Co in partnership with Paragon Brokers.

Insurance within the cryptocurrency business

Since cryptocurrencies are a very dangerous asset class to carry, the demand for insuring them is rising. As Cointelegraph just lately reported, defending cryptocurrency holdings with insurance coverage is slowly turning into a mainstream alternative.

At the start of March, Lloyd’s began offering a brand new kind of legal responsibility insurance coverage coverage meant to guard cryptocurrency scorching wallets from theft.