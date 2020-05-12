CRAVITY announces official fanclub name after opening decision to fan votes

CRAVITY has introduced their fandom’s official name!

On Could 11 KST, the Starship Leisure rookie boy group took to their VLIVE channel to maintain a particular broadcast for his or her followers, the place they introduced that the official fandom name has been determined.

After accumulating votes from their followers, the members revealed the fandom could be named “LUVITY,” a mix of ‘luv’ and the group’s name. Different nominees for the official name included LUMINI, RAVIT, and WEEK.

In the meantime, CRAVITY debuted on on April 14 with their 1st mini album ‘Hideout: Bear in mind Who We Are.’

