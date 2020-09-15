Copa MX: How to watch the semifinals on the Internet and TV in the United States

After 8 months and more than 70 games, the Copa MX reaches its long-awaited definition, with Tijuana, Toluca, Ciudad Juárez and Monterrey fighting for a ticket to the final.

The Copa MX or Mexico Cup is one of the oldest tournaments in the world: it has been played since 1932 and teams from the First Division and the Liga de Ascenso participate in it. It is an alternate tournament to the first division championship, more similar to the Copa del Rey, which is played in Spain.

The quarterfinals ended in February. Dorados, the only team in the Liga de Ascenso still alive, fell to Ciudad Juárez. The crosses left the following results:

Pachuca 2 – Toluca 2 and Toluca 5 – Pachuca 1

Tijuana 3 – Morelia 1 and Morelia 0 – Tijuana 0

Santos 0 – Monterrey 0 and Monterrey 1 – Santos 0

Golden 0 – Juarez 0 and Juarez 3 – Golden 0

Classified to the semifinals: Tijuana, Toluca, Ciudad Juárez and Monterrey.

Semi-final matches

The semifinal matches were established as follows:

March 3rd: Tijuana vs Toluca, at 10 pm ET, at the Caliente Stadium, in Tijuana. March 4: Juarez vs Monterrey, at 10 pm ET, at the Benito Juárez Olympic Stadium in Ciudad Juárez. March 10th: Toluca vs Tijuana, at 10 pm ET, at the Nemesio Díez Riega Stadium, in Toluca. March 11th: Monterrey vs Juarez, at 10 pm ET, at the BBVA Stadium in Nuevo León.

The winners of each key will face off on April 8 and 15.

Next, all the details of this competition and what you must do to watch it on the Internet and on television.

How to watch on the Internet and TV?

Mexican team matches always pose some kind of confusion, as each club negotiates their broadcasts separately. That said, in theory in the United States, TUDN and ESPN Deportes broadcast Copa MX matches. We recommend that you check the programming of your pay TV service, to verify that these meetings are available.

How to watch online?

You can follow the games through the TUDN and ESPN Play applications. You will need to be registered to your cable channel, to access these platforms.

How to see if I don’t have pay TV?

Fubo TV, an Internet TV service focused on sports, including TUDN and ESPN. Fubo TV It has a basic package of US $ 55 per month, with access to 90 channels. From here, you can expand this package, with Fubo Extra, for example, the number of channels goes to 110 for US $ 6 more per month.

You can also watch the tournament if you subscribe to YouTube, for $ 49.99 a month.