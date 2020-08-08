Confirmed: Microsoft seeks to buy TikTok in the United States

After strong rumors last week, Microsoft publicly confirmed for the first time that it is in talks with ByteDance, the parent of TikTok, to buy the popular short video app.

In a blog post, the Redmond, Washington giant said its chief executive, Satya Nadella, spoke with US President Donald Trump, about your concerns regarding the app and their country of origin, China. Microsoft said on its blog that it will continue acquisition discussions with ByteDance and that it plans to conduct a full security scan of TikTok, in addition to ensuring the purchase brings financial benefits to the US.

Microsoft said it expects to complete the negotiations no later than September 15, 2020, if an agreement is reached. The company bought LinkedIn, the social network for professionals, in June 2016 for US $ 26.2 billion, but it does not have a significant presence in the world of mobile applications. It even discontinued its Windows Phone mobile operating system in late 2017.

At the end of last week, rumors emerged of Microsoft’s interest in buying TikTok, an application that has been in the eye of the hurricane due to Trump’s threats to ban its use in the US On the same Friday, July 31, the President of the United States Unidos said he was thinking of taking steps to ban TikTok in the country. That same day, a Bloomberg report He noted that the Trump administration planned to order ByteDance, the owner of TikTok, to relinquish ownership of the app and sell it.

The app has been downloaded more than 2 billion times, according to market research firm Sensor Tower, and 623 million of those downloads were in the first half of the year alone. India is its largest market, followed by Brazil and the United States.

The Microsoft blog post is the first indication of Microsoft’s level of interest in the extremely popular short video app with young people. According to the blog post, Microsoft is considering buying the TikTok service in the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. The company said it is considering including other investors in the operation as minority partners. Among the security measures that Microsoft would implement is ensuring that US user information stays in the country.

Finally, the owner of the Windows operating system indicated that the talks are still “preliminary and there is no guarantee that a transaction that includes Microsoft will proceed.”