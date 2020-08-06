Christian Nodal confirms his romance with Belinda

Singer Christian Nodal, 21, confirmed that he began a relationship with artist Belinda, 30, through Instagram.

Nodal shared with his followers on the social network a story in which he published a photograph of two snapshots in which he appears embracing the interpreter of “Light Without Gravity”. “I love you” is the text that was included in the image.

In the snapshots the celebrities are entwined, each wearing a kind of pajamas, and while she is leaning on the chest of the celebrity, he kisses her on the cheek and on the forehead.

The also actress has not commented on it so far, although the official account on Instagram of the program “La Voz México”, in which both were coaches of its most recent edition, did confirm the relationship.

“Love came to #LaVoz … Our coaches, @nodal and @belindapop, start a relationship,” it was indicated, along with a photograph of both holding each other in the rain.

This romance for Belinda comes after a series of rumors of an alleged affair with her former partner Lupillo Rivera, also from “La Voz”.