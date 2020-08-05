Chris Evans’ series on Apple TV Plus already has a trailer and release date

Associated with action movies and superheroes, actor Chris Evans hangs the Captain America shield to star in the dramatic miniseries Defending Jacob for Apple TV Plus, of which its first trailer was released on Wednesday, March 25, and confirmed its release date: April 24.

In this thriller, a crime shocks a small Massachusetts community, forcing a district attorney (Evans) to have to choose between his faithfulness to the law and his love for his son.

Based on the eponymous novel written by William Landay, Defending Jacob It also includes in its cast Michelle Dockery, Jaeden Martell, Cherry Jones, Pablo Schreiber, Sakina Jaffrey, Betty Gabriel and JK Simmons.

Defending Jacob premieres on April 24 in .

Celebrities who announced their plans for Apple TV Plus [fotos] To see photos