Chanyeol and Punch makes history again as Stay With Me becomes the first OST ever to hit 100M plays on Spotify

Maintain on bringing the accolades!
On Might 4th, Stay With Me turned the first Korean OST to hit 100M plays on Spotify, solidifying his international affect and success!
Only some different Korean artists can say they’ve achieved this and for soloists, it’s much more uncommon. With Stay With Me hitting this exceptional quantity, Chanyeol becomes the first SM solo act and 4th male soloist whereas Punch the third feminine soloist to have a track hit 100M plays. In addition they change into the sixth and seventh Korean solo acts usually to achieve this.
You may hear to Stay With Me again right here:
Congratulations to Chanyeol and Punch!
Add Comment