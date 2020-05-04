NEWS

Chanyeol and Punch makes history again as Stay With Me becomes the first OST ever to hit 100M plays on Spotify

May 4, 2020
Add Comment
Cheena Khanna
2 Min Read

Maintain on bringing the accolades!

On Might 4th, Stay With Me turned the first Korean OST to hit 100M plays on Spotify, solidifying his international affect and success!

Only some different Korean artists can say they’ve achieved this and for soloists, it’s much more uncommon. With Stay With Me hitting this exceptional quantity, Chanyeol becomes the first SM solo act and 4th male soloist whereas Punch the third feminine soloist to have a track hit 100M plays. In addition they change into the sixth and seventh Korean solo acts usually to achieve this.

You may hear to Stay With Me again right here:

Congratulations to Chanyeol and Punch! 

READ  Big4umovies 2020 – Watch Latest Hindi Dubbed Movies Online Free on Big4umovies

About the author

View All Posts

Cheena Khanna

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Contact Us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.